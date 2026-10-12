Alabama Running Backs 'Progressing' In Pass Protection

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's running backs have been under a microscope throughout the first half of the season as a result of the room's disastrous 2025 campaign. While the returns on the ground have exceeded expectations, particularly thanks to fast starts from Trae'Shawn Brown and EJ Crowell, pass protection has been more complicated for the freshmen.

"TB (Brown) missed one," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said, referring to a missed block that forced quarterback Keelon Russell to scramble in Alabama's 20-17 loss to Georgia on Saturday. "But both those guys are progressing... having those guys be able to be on the field for either run or pass has been critical, and they're getting a lot better."

Daniel Hill has been the clear best back in protection, with Kalen DeBoer saying that the staff feels "very comfortable" with him in the backfield. The junior has done a markedly better job at using his 6-foot-1, 234-pound frame to its full advantage this season, routinely blowing up defenders and giving Russell more time in the pocket, which led to him getting the lion's share of the snaps in the second half against the Bulldogs.

"We had three possessions in the second half," DeBoer said. "All of a sudden, the circumstances of the game and how that presents itself to who's on the football field, probably leads to what you're most comfortable with."

The hope is that Brown and Crowell can catch up to Hill by the end of the season. Crowell, who missed most of fall camp with an injury, is rapidly progressing, allowing him to stay on the field for more non-run plays.

"EJ's gotten a lot better," Grubb said. "He is still week-to-week in that situation, but we put him in a bunch of spots this week, actually, where the ball didn't go to him, and he had to pick up some pressures and things like that. So that was super exciting for him to be in that spot. You know, we're still trying to get to that position where EJ is touching the ball at least 10 times a game and finding those ways to get him the ball. Obviously, I think we only got it to him six or seven times this week. So just want to kind of keep building on that."

That patience ultimately does have a timeline, though, and as Alabama enters the back-half of the season, there is an expectation that the entire running back room continues to improve in its protection of Russell.

"We expect them to make plays, obviously with balls and in their hands," DeBoer said. "But we also expect them to get the job done now, especially since we're halfway through the season, when they're out there in any role, including pass protection as well."

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