TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Put away the defibrillator. Alabama's run game is showing a heartbeat.

After a year where the rushing attack was the Crimson Tide's kryptonite, UA averaged 182.2 yards on the ground during the first six games of the 2026 season. But in the four games that followed, it combined for 293 rushing yards (73.3 per game). Running back Daniel Hill was responsible for 89 of the Tide's 92 rushing yards last week against Vanderbilt, with the other 21 carries combining for just three yards (including three sacks).

Hill's performance showed some signs of life in the run game, but Alabama needed more to get back on track. Saturday's home game against Chattanooga was the perfect opportunity to gain some momentum on the ground, and the Crimson Tide certainly took advantage of the FCS program.

Alabama broke those 92 yards with an additional three by the end of the first quarter against the Mocs. Hill was up to 42 yards on seven carries, while Trae'shawn Brown was next with 26 on two carries. Brown was called for a facemask during a 20-yard run, so that obviously isn't added to the total. EJ Crowell and quarterback Austin Mack each logged four attempts, with the latter plunging into the end zone.

"I think that there's guys running hard," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "There's a couple of things you want to emphasize and work on in the week of practice, and you're trying to get those reps and get those situations kind of scripted in to just be able to practice them, wrap them.

"So I think that there was better communication. I think there was better execution with some things up front. And so I thought this week as a whole was a good step forward as far as practice, just the continuity, the urgency. I thought the guys had a good week as an offensive line, not just with the run, but also just all around with protection and execution."

Midway through the second quarter, Alabama had 141 rushing yards on 20 carries. Mack completed 11 consecutive passes, including three touchdowns, so the rushing numbers took a bit of a halt to end the first half — 166 yards on 22 carries (7.5 yards per run). At the end of the third quarter, UA's rushing total was 215 on 30 carries.

"It's been a big emphasis for us to be able to run the ball against any opponent," Hill said. "No matter who it is, we've got to run the ball, and that's what we did today. [We're emphasizing] just practicing every day and doing the little things right. O-line blocking who they're supposed to block, ID-ing who they're supposed to block. As a running back, reading the right reads and hitting the holes when we're supposed to hit them."

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Hill and Brown were done before the final period, combining for 145 of those yards on 16 carries. Brown's 70 yards (on six attempts) were more than he had in the last four games combined (62).

But the fun didn't stop on the ground for Alabama...well, to be specific...Kevin Riley. Starting at the 2:54 mark in the third quarter, the junior finished the afternoon with 59 yards on 11 carries. He hasn't been featured much in the backfield this season, and he made the most of it on Saturday. The same is said for the rest of the running backs and those blocking for them.

"We knew what we had to fix," tight end Kaleb Edwards said when discussing the run game. "We knew the mentality of just going after people and just being aggressive. I think it was a great week of practice and it showed today."

All this being said, Alabama's run game is not completely fixed. These numbers were somewhat expected against Chattanooga. UA's performance on the ground has been quite detrimental to the success of the offense during SEC play.

42 carries for 263 yards (6.3 per attempt) in a 47-0 victory is very impressive. And while that will be extremely difficult to replicate next week against Auburn and then the postseason, this game should provide a step in the right direction going forward.

The urgency at practice is a big takeaway from all of this, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday that the lead-up to Vanderbilt wasn't ideal. Sustaining that energy and intensity Tuesday through Saturday (Alabama does a walkthrough on Monday nights) is the recipe for success in the run game.

Of course, that is easier said than done, but now that the Crimson Tide has gotten a taste of its potential, getting things done on the ground will be crucial the rest of the way.

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