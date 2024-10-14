Alabama's Defense Shows Mixed Bag on Third Down For Inconsistent Results
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide survived a 27-25 scare against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday to get back into the win column as they try to get this season back on track.
The Crimson Tide hoped to erase the doubts that swirled around the program after losing to Vanderbilt, but Saturday's effort against the Gamecocks in many ways only perpetuated the fears that this year's Alabama team doesn't quite have what it takes to reach college football's mountain top.
Alabama allowed South Carolina to score 19 unanswered points after a disastrous close to the first half and open to the second as the Gamecocks dominated the middle eight. Part of that domination included the South Carolina offense converting on five straight third downs after not converting a single opportunity in the first half.
South Carolina's 16-play drive set the ton in the second half and gave the Gamecocks confidence to play with the Crimson Tide until the very end of the game.
Why did South Carolina have the Crimson Tide's number on third down in the second half? Did the Gamecocks have a schematic advantage that enabled them to convert 7 of their final 10?
Alabama's Third Down Game Plan
The Crimson Tide faced massive defensive scrutiny after allowing the Vanderbilt Commodores to convert on 12 of 18 third downs in Nashville in Week 6. Suggestions were made that Alabama was too vanilla on the money down, running variations of "Cover 1", enabling a quality offensive coach to adjust and give his team a schematic advantage.
Alabama continued to feature "Cover 1" in its third down scheme on Saturday against the Gamecocks, but utilized other concepts to keep the picture continually changing on South Carolina quarterback Lanoriss Sellers. The Crimson Tide appeared to only run "Cover 1" twice on third down in its 15 tries while simulating pressure twice and even rushing seven on the game's final play while incorporating a heavy dose of zone coverages throughout.
South Carolina ultimately converted seven of its 15 third down tries, but it wasn't because Alabama defensive Kane Wommack was predictable in his plan. The Crimson Tide called at least seven different defenses across the 15 snaps, making them difficult to prepare for as the weeks continue.
Down and Distance Matters
Winning on first and second down is the biggest indicator of third down success as Alabama was able to force South Carolina into a few a number of advantageous positions. The Gamecocks' average distance to gain on third down on Saturday was 8.2 yards and they only converted once when the distance was seven yards or more.
On the flip side, the Gamecocks converted five of its nine tries on third down when the distance was five yards or fewer. South Carolina's offense had a few weapons to threaten Alabama on Saturday, but they had to stay on schedule given their struggles to make big plays in the passing game this season. The Alabama faithful frustrated with the Crimson Tide's third down performance can look to poor play on first and second down putting the defense in difficult positions on third-and-short.
Dynamic Players Make Plays
The Gamecocks kept no secrets on Saturday as six of its seven third down conversions came from running back Raheim Sanders and quarterback LaNorris Sellers in areas that Alabama has struggled in already this year.
Sanders took three carries in short-yardage situations in the second half and turned them all into chain-movers, with one resulting in a touchdown. The Crimson Tide struggled with allowing yards after contact to the Commodores and it was once again Jihaad Campbell who met Sanders in backfield but was carried into the endzone on Sanders' scoring plunge.
Alabama got after Sellers in the first half on third down with two sacks and a pressure but the quarterback escaped in the second stanza twice for first down scrambles. The Crimson Tide has struggled all year with quarterback run, particularly in extended play situations and was fortunate Sellers didn't utilize this aspect of his game more to threaten the defense.
Penalty Extends Drive
The Crimson Tide did better in the penalty department, but still shot themselves in the foot on third down with a tough roughing the passer call. Alabama was set to get off the field after successfully defending a screen pass but Campbell grazed Sellers in the facemask which was enough to draw a flag for the automatic first down.
Campbell and the Alabama Crimson Tide need to take the last two weeks roughing the passer calls and realize the officials are sticking to the letter of the law and be more careful in the pocket.
Is Alabama Good on Third Down?
Alabama has allowed teams to convert on 30 of 96 attempts on third down, or 31-percent, which is good for 23rd in the nation. Despite allowing five consecutive third down conversions on Saturday the Crimson Tide still held South Carolina to 46-percent for the day.
The last two weeks have left a sour taste in everyone's mouth as two inferior opponents took the Crimson Tide to its limits, but the defense is still extremely talented and capable of putting a consistent product on the field.
The Crimson Tide must focus on getting its opponents into advantageous third down situations, tackling securely in the open field, avoiding penalties and zeroing in on the opposing team's playmakers in order to restore is early-season reputation as one of the nation's best third down defenses.