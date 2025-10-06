Alabama's Explosive Run Game: Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Vanderbilt
Consistency. That's the word the Crimson Tide coaching staff has used over the last month when talking about the Alabama running game. Head coach Kalen DeBoer mentioned the lack of consistency in the ground game as the reason why the offense went pass-heavy in the season opener against Florida State and emphasized the offense's need to develop consistency as the season progresses.
"There needs to be a better consistency," DeBoer said after the opening game loss. "We didn't have any explosives like we need to have. It's hard to put drives together when you don't have chunk yardage plays. They hit their explosives at times, the reverses and things like that, the ball down the field on the first drive. We had some explosives too but most of them were in the air."
Alabama's offense has turned over every stone in the run game, looking for that consistency, but may have officially found it as the program put up its highest ground output against a Power Four opponent on Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide utilized nine different offensive linemen throughout the first five weeks and a myriad of running backs as it tried to generate production on the ground.
On Saturday, the Crimson Tide focused on just seven offensive linemen and two running backs, with Jam Miller taking the lion's share of the load. The results were clear as Alabama generated 136 yards on the ground and 10 runs of six yards or more.
Alabama Rushing Totals Against Power Four Teams
- Florida State - 87
- Wisconsin - 72
- Georgia - 117
- Vanderbilt - 146
"I definitely think they responded," Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "Some of the things are missed tackles forced is something that we’ve been trying to address and try to get better at. Our job is to try to get the running backs on a defensive back one-on-one, and we had a couple missed tackles forced in the game, so I think that part. And then just being really, really sound on their pass protection, which Jam (Miller) is all the time. I mean, he is as solid as they come in there and understanding both scheme and being physical at the point of attack. So for us, I think Jam setting the tone there and really wanting to show that we can run the football was something that he took very personal."
Alabama's offensive line took advantage of the Commodores' wide splits and aggression up front on Saturday and was able to get its offensive linemen into the second level of the defense multiple times, paving the way for Miller's 22 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown performance.
Grubb utilized a variety of run schemes to unlock the run game, moving Vanderbilt's eyes and allowing Miller to use his vision, explosiveness, and balance to threaten the defense. Miller was the tailback for nine of the 10 explosives, accounting for 107 yards, while backup running back Kevin Riley took the tenth for seven yards.
Explosive Run Schemes
Pin&Pull - 3 (42 yards)
Inside Zone - 4 (29 yards)
Power - 1 (22 yards)
Duo - 2 (21 yards)
'Challenge Accepted': Jam Miller Has Best Game of Season by RB in Home Return
Grubb's ability to find explosive plays in the run game is paramount to Alabama's success as it keeps defenses off-balance and allows quarterback Ty Simpson to be aggressive in the passing game. The Vanderbilt game was a strong sign for the rest of the season as Miller find his groove and the offensive line worked with strong cohesion.