Report: WR Rico Scott Expected to Return to Alabama

Reports emerged on Sunday afternoon that redshirt freshman Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott would be going into the transfer portal, further depleting a Crimson Tide position group that will have a lot of turnover from the 2025-26 season. However, as first reported by On3 and confirmed by Bama247 Monday, it is now expected that Scott will be back with the program for a third season in crimson and white.

The speedster played in every game this past season, recording 11 catches, 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Multiple Alabama wideouts have opted for the portal in the days after the season ended in the Rose Bowl: Jalen Hale, Jaylen Mbakwe and Cole Adams.

Scott has amassed 158 receiving yards in 19 games as a member of the Crimson Tide. His role has the potential to expand next season; the same was the case going into the fall of 2025, after Scott earned praise from both offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer for his performance in spring practice.

Alabama's top receiver from DeBoer's second season, Germie Bernard, is out of eligibility. Isaiah Horton has yet to make an announcement on whether he will return to Tuscaloosa for what would be a second season with the team or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft (as starting center Parker Brailsford has already done).

Bernard had rave reviews of Scott's speed in the summer of 2025. He said Scott had reached 23.5 miles per hour. He also added that Scott had expanded his knowledge of the game and continued his improvement. Scott played in four games during DeBoer's first season in 2024, tallying five receptions and an average of 12 yards per catch with a touchdown.

Scott was a four-star recruit upon entering the Alabama program. His choice to stay with the Crimson Tide brings continuity to a position group that was one of the deepest on the team this fall but is now bidding farewell to a number of multi-year players. Mbakwe was previously a cornerback before making the switch to wideout ahead of the 2025 campaign. He has decided to play at Georgia Tech.

The highest single-game number of catches for Scott as a redshirt freshman was three, against ULM on Sept. 6. With that showing came his highest receiving yardage in one contest: 34 yards. Five of his 11 receptions were against other SEC teams; he did not have a catch in the College Football Playoff.

