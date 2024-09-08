Alabama's Tim Keenan III Helps Lead Staunch Defensive Effort in Win Over USF
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One of the key players in No. 4 Alabama’s defensive effort against USF on Saturday was someone who’s been here before. For two straight seasons, the Crimson Tide has struggled opposite South Florida, and in the second meeting, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III came up large.
Keenan registered nine tackles (three solo, 2.5 for loss) to go with 1.5 sacks on Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown. The veteran interior presence helped anchor the defense on a night where it took the offensive unit some time to come alive.
"We [had to] get hands on that guy," Keenan said of Brown, one of the better athletes outside the Power Four and one of the best running quarterbacks in college football period. "Kudos to him. He's a great player, great athlete... We did what we had to do. We got the best of him."
Brown ran for 108 yards, but that alone wasn't enough for South Florida (1-1) to overcome Alabama 356 days after fighting tooth and nail in a 17-3 defeat at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide (2-0) scraped out a 42-16 win with the backdrop of Bryant-Denny Stadium's playing surface officially being christened as Saban Field.
South Florida's tempo seemed to challenge the Crimson Tide, but Keenan brushed off the idea that the defensive unit was unprepared or otherwise ill-equipped to handle it. The redshirt junior believed the group executed, from his point of view, and stressed the importance of continuing to line up and get after the football.
"They've got a good club over there, got a good coach [Alex Golesh], he came from Tennessee," said Keenan. "The strategy and the plan [of USF] is gonna be up to par, and he's got some guys that's buying in to what he says. Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, any day, but we've got hard work and talent."
Through three quarters, the game was way up in the air with a slim 14-13 Alabama lead. The offense had had multiple scores called off courtesy of penalties, which reared their heads plenty during the game. The Bulls' rushing attack proved potent, with the only time South Florida found paydirt coming on the ground. Time and time again, Keenan and the defense stood up against a visiting team that perhaps had a chip on its shoulder from playing the SEC champion close last fall and wouldn't go away on its second chance.
"[We had] just the mindset of, don't get stopped, I gotta get home," Keenan said. "Pressure makes diamonds... I love moments like that, because everybody looking for somebody to be the play, and it's like, why not me? So, just being able to have that mindset, I'm gonna make something happen, I'm gonna make a play."
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach was effusive in his praise for Keenan in the days leading up to the USF matchup. A presumption that Roach is not among those who might have been surprised by Keenan's performance and leadership under the lights on Saturday night would be a safe one.
"He's a tremendous guy," said Roach. "Comes in every day, works his butt off. He had a great season last year. He's started off on the right foot now [this season]. Helps the young guys out too, I think that's the big part. Kinda letting them understand what the standard is, what is accepted and what's not. I'd take 10 of him. The kid's unbelievable... You appreciate that as a coach."