Alabama Safety Bray Hubbard Reflects on Malachi Moore's Impact Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Crimson Tide secondary will look a bit different when the No. 11 Alabama football team heads to Tampa at the end of the month to face the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced graduate Malachi Moore would miss the bowl game after having surgery on a nagging injury, ending the Hewitt-Trussville product's five-year career at the Capstone.
Moore's injury leaves Bray Hubbard as the veteran in the defensive backfield as the void will be filled by freshman Zavier Mincey and other inexperienced players. Hubbard spent time with the media after Thursday's practice reflecting on what Moore means to him and the other secondary players.
"Yeah, for sure. He's been a big role model for everybody in the room," Hubbard said. "He's been a great leader on this team, just finishing for him, just going out there and playing our best, especially our room because that's his room too and he's been the leader in that group, taught us everything, we've all looked up to him. He's been here a while and been a key player for so long and going out there and finishing on a good note is big for us."
Hubbard was elevated from backup to starter after Keon Sabb suffered a foot injury mid season. The sophomore's notched 48 tackles, secured three interceptions and forced a fumble and solidified himself as someone to count on going forward. Hubbard highlighted communication and approachability as qualities he's drawn from Moore over the last two season's that's helped him get to this position and set himself up for future success.
"He's taught us everything, especially in games, whether it's a bad play or a good play, running back to the ball, working on the next play, just communication," Hubbard said. "He's a big communicator to everybody. Getting comfortable with him out there, he's made everybody comfortable in the system too. Just teaching us stuff, us asking him questions, him asking us questions. It's been a whole deal for everybody in our room, we're a really tight group."
The Oceans Springs, Mississippi product has 11 more days to prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl but will lean on lessons from Moore to get on the same page with Mincey, Red Morgan, King Mack and more.
Read More: Malachi Moore Out for ReliaQuest Bowl Due to Season-Long Injury
A Look Into Alabama Football's 2025 Roster on The Joe Gaither Show
Who Could Play at Wide Receiver for Alabama Against Michigan