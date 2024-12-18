A Look Into Alabama Football's 2025 Roster on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a big Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we follow the latest comings and goings in college football's transfer portal as it pertains to Alabama, we look at the Crimson Tide's 2025 roster and determine just how freely the coaching staff can opperate in the portal and finally finish up with the basketball team's trip to North Dakota.
The conversation begins by putting the Jaylen Mbakwe saga to bed as he officially announced his plans to stay in Tuscaloosa. We continue the show by talking about Dylan Lonergan's destination and the Crimson Tide's newest addition in the portal.
The show continues by looking at Alabama's 2025 roster position by position as we decide just how much shopping the Crimson Tide can do in the transfer portal. As we look into each position next season and balance it with the programs's activity, or lack thereof to this point in the portal.
The program concluded by talking about Alabama basketball as the non-conference schedule is almost complete. The Crimson Tide plays over 1,300 miles away in North Dakota on Wednesday night against inferior competition, what is Alabama looking to gain out of its last three matchups?
