Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer and Theo Fernandez walks through the logic of how LSU leaving the SEC could only benefit Alabama.

The SEC will meet on Dec. 3 to consider voting on terminating LSU from the conference.

I believe Greg Sankey will back down, and it will not come to a vote. LSU has annoyed a lot of people, but the conference and its members should be able to find a way to air out their grievances without taking the drastic measure of expelling a founding member.

With that in mind, Alabama potentially stands to gain a lot from an independent LSU.

The SEC will be fine without the Tigers. The conference will find a new 16th member, among the likes of Florida State, Virginia Tech, or Clemson, someone who will bring enough prestige and brand recognition that the conference's media valuation does not take much of a hit.

The value comes in the ability to watch how LSU operates independently. It is very likely that the university could find a lucrative media rights deal for its games, similar to the one Notre Dame is a part of. LSU could potentially stand to profit from signing its own deal, one where its valuation is not watered down by the Vanderbilts and Mississippi States of the world.

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So, in a world where LSU finds a network that will pay it handsomely for home football games, and a conference like the Big 12 or ACC that will take it in for all other sports with some additional money, why wouldn't Alabama want to follow suit?

We've heard whispers, often half-jokingly, about a potential "super conference" emerging. The first step to this happening is the weaker members of the Power Four conferences getting weeded out, and the first step to that happening could very well be LSU needing to forge a path forward on its own.

If this line of reasoning is wrong, and the Tigers struggle to adapt without the conference, Alabama will be totally fine in the new SEC. If this happens, Greg Byrne and the rest of the conference can sit back and laugh at how the folks in Baton Rouge destroyed their program, becoming the next Georgia Tech or Tulane.

But if it's correct, it could flip the world of college sports upside down and usher in a new post-conference era for all of the biggest programs in the nation. The Crimson Tide program has nothing to lose and everything to gain by trying to force LSU out.

The above video is a part of Tuesday's episode of Fernandez & Friends, BamaCentral's new biweekly podcast. Watch the full segment below!

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