Alabama Sophomore Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama running back Justice Haynes has entered the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.
Haynes ran for 448 yards and 7 TDs this season on 5.7 yards per carry. Former top 35 recruit in the 2023 class.
Haynes becomes Alabama's 12th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
This story will be updated.