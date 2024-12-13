Bama Central

Alabama Sophomore Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

Justice Haynes becomes the 12th member of this year's team to move on from the Crimson Tide and switch schools.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs behind offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs behind offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama running back Justice Haynes has entered the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Haynes ran for 448 yards and 7 TDs this season on 5.7 yards per carry. Former top 35 recruit in the 2023 class.

Haynes becomes Alabama's 12th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

This story will be updated.

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football