How Josh Cuevas is Handling New Leadership Role in Tight End Room
Every year, Alabama football has numerous players moving up the depth chart due to several standouts headed to the next stage which is the NFL Draft.
The Crimson Tide sent nine players to the NFL Combine a couple of weeks ago and Alabama just held its Pro Day on March 19. Two of them were in the Tide's tight end room, meaning a new leader and expected Week 1 starter will emerge for the 2025 season.
That player is Josh Cuevas. The redshirt senior is entering his second season at Alabama as he was one of the few Huskies to transfer to Tuscaloosa from Washington following head coach Kalen DeBoer's hiring in January 2024.
Cuevas is set to fill the role of NFL Draft prospects CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts, as he's currently attempting to lead the tight end room both on and off the field.
"It's definitely a little bit of an adjustment of stepping into that leadership role a little bit more," Cuevas said on Tuesday. "Helping the younger guys mold into the system that we're kind of getting going, some of the younger guys coming in, working on them a little bit."
Nevertheless, the draft isn't for another month and Dippre and Ouzts are still in the area and acting as flys on the wall.
"CJ and Robbie, they're sticking around and sticking their head into the room a little bit more and giving me some tips," Cuevas said. "I definitely wouldn't say I'm doing it alone. They're definitely sticking around and helping me out a little bit."
Cuevas finished last season at Alabama with 16 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown. He is the only tight end on the 2025 Crimson Tide team that logged more than one catch last season. But Cuevas sees a lot of potential and opportunity for the room this upcoming season.
"I think we're trying to mold everybody into an all-down tight end," Cuevas said. "With this offense, we're trying to get everybody to do everything. Our room is a little bit young, so right now we're just getting things rolling and trying to mold everybody as an all-down tight end. Right now, whatever they're good at, the coaches are going to put them in for."
As for Cuevas in addition to emulating Dippre and Ouzts with his voice, he also strives to utilize both of their on-field skill sets. Dippre and Ouzts both played the receiving and blocking roles of a tight end last season but Dippre caught more passes while Ouzts was closer to the offensive line and backfield a bit more on Saturdays.
"I want to do a little bit of both," Cuevas said. "I think this coaching staff trusts me enough to put me in a position where I'm going to succeed––either on the ball or spread out wide. But I'm working on both."
Alabama fans will get to see Cuevas and the tight ends in action during the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring scrimmage on April 12.