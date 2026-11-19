No. 3 Alabama (8-2) will be hosting Senior Day this Saturday prior to the game against Chattanooga. This is the lone FCS opponent on the Crimson Tide's schedule.

Chattanooga (7-4) has put together a respectable season and is in the hunt for an at-large bid in the FCS playoffs, but these two teams are at two different levels, and it should be a matchup Alabama wins easily.

Here are three of the biggest storylines I'm keeping an eye on heading into Saturday's game.

Can Alabama avoid further injuries?

The Crimson Tide has been dealing with multiple key injuries at several different positions over the last few weeks, including quarterback Keelon Russell working through an ankle injury. Alabama continues to be in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff, and how the team performs in the postseason will ultimately be what it's remembered for.

Alabama needs those key players to get as healthy as possible while avoiding any further injuries in this game. The Crimson Tide was in a similar position during this week last season, and starting tight end Josh Cuevas got hurt in the game.

The primary object for Alabama this week, as it is in any game, is to win. But secondary to that is getting out of this game as healthy as possible.

How many Senior Day honorees will be back next year?

We won't technically know the answer to this question for another few weeks once the Crimson Tide's season comes to an end. It used to be relatively cut and dry when a player chose to participate in Senior Day. Unless that player had a known redshirt, his fourth years was going to be his last.

Now, with the eligibility rule changes granting all players five years of eligibility, the picture is a little less clear. Alabama is honoring 20 total players on Saturday with half being walk-ons. Of the 20, only two, linebacker Caleb Woodson and safety Bray Hubbard, are fourth-year seniors. The other scholarship players are fifth (or sixth or seventh) year players like Devan Thompkins, Keon Sabb or Jah-Marien Latham that are definitely out of eligibility.

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Woodson and Hubbard could come back for Alabama next season because of the rule change, but both will also have opportunities in the NFL. How good those opportunities are compared to what they could make in NIL at Alabama will be a decision to watch.

There are other players that are technically listed as seniors on the official roster, like Yhonzae Pierre, Terrance Green and Noah Rogers, but are not participating in Senior Day. Before the eligibility rule change, they would have been listed as redshirt juniors. Pierre and Green also have NFL aspirations after this season but could return to Tuscaloosa.

Players in either category could also enter the transfer portal. Senior Day ceremonies will continue to reflect the ever-changing state of college football with less walk-ons and more transfers.

Fifth-year tight end Danny Lewis Jr. is one of the players scheduled to get recognized, and he is the only remaining member of the Crimson Tide's 2022 signing class still on the roster. Four of his fellow signees (Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Jam Miller and Ty Simpson) are already in the NFL while the other 20 transferred out of Alabama at some point.

Which Alabama backups get the chance to shine?

As always, Alabama made sure to give plenty of respect to its opponent during media interview this week, but this is game that the Crimson Tide should be well in control of by halftime. It's the type of matchup that guys who have been working hard all year on the scout field might get to see Saban Field during an actual game.

Which young player will we walk away impressed with? Alabama typically already rotates a lot of players in on defense every week, but there are still some guys down on the depth chart that will get a chance to play this week.

Austin Mack was expected to start at quarterback last week at Vanderbilt as Russell was dealing with the ankle injury, but Russell proved he was good to go during pregame warmups. DeBoer said during his radio show Wednesday night that there are "no setbacks" for Russell for Saturday, so the sophomore will get the start, but Alabama likely won't leave him in for too long based on his injury history and the opponent.

Mack only has four pass attempts on the season, and that number could double against Chattanooga. It's also an opportunity for Alabama's backup skill guys to prove why they deserve a spot on this roster next season.

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