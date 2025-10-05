BamaCentral Instant Analysis: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide football program remained unbeaten in SEC play as the program took down No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14. The Crimson Tide found itself in another dog-fight with the Commodores after allowing the Black and Gold to upset them a season ago, but emerged victorious after pitching a second-half shutout for the programs fourth consecutive win of the season.
Alabama took advantage of two turnovers and held the Commodores to nine second-half rushing yards as the defense answered the bell time and time again. The Crimson Tide gave up 40 points to Vanderbilt a season ago, but gave up just two explosive plays in the first half and held the visitors to just two touchdowns in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Crimson Tide kicker Conor Talty might have gained confidence in the afternoon as he converted on three-of-four field goals, making from 38 and two from 30-yards to give the Crimson Tide a lead and extend it in the second half.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he was impressed with his team's resilience and its ability to focus after the Commodores talked a lot of trash during the week. The Crimson Tide tuned out the noise, focused on themselves, handled adversity and stayed unblemished in league play.
"Well, there's enough to where it's not just this week, right?," DeBoer said. "There's enough to where you can't help but hear it. I can hear it in the questions we get asked in the press conference with you all and stuff. You know it's out there. The thing I'm really proud of - this is what I talked to the guys about. Our guys right now are just showing up and doing the work. That's what's got us to this point and just keep reminding them, and it gets really tempting, and I'm sure there'll be something that pops up.
"They're doing a really good job of just showing up and doing the work and focusing on us and this is what you get. You get these games that you know are going to go four quarters in the SEC. I showed them a stat. You guys probably can find out if I'm wrong on this. But I believe there were 12 games going into this week, I think eight of them were seven points or less, the other two were ten points or less. These guys won big at South Carolina, but these games are going down to the wire. I just love the way that our thought process and our mindset is that you've got to be in it for four quarters. We've used the analogy of a 15-round heavyweight fight, and that's what it's got to be every week, and we've got to go do that again this next week against Missouri."
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Joe Gaither, Katie Windham, Will Miller and Hunter De Siver share their final thoughts and takeaways from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa after the Crimson Tide shut down Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.