Boston College Football Lands Former Alabama QB Out of Transfer Portal
The Boston College Eagles football program continues to stay hot in the transfer portal.
The Eagles landed their biggest get of the offseason so far on Tuesday in Alabama quarterback transfer Dylan Lonergan.
The Snellville, Ga., native spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide where he appeared in three games and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards as well as tallied two rush attempts for 21 yards.
As a prospect, Lonergan was a four-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 159 nationally, No. 13 in quarterbacks, and No. 13 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Lonergan was recruited by Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien while he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
Currently, Lonergan is rated as a three-star transfer and ranks No. 168 overall and No. 20 in quarterbacks.
He is the fourth addition to the Eagles roster out of the portal this year, joining former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
Lonergan joins a Boston College program that went 7-5 overall in the regular season and will compete in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
He also joins a quarterback room alongside Grayson James and Jacobe Robinson as well as incoming freshman Shaker Reisig from the class of 2025.