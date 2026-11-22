TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Austin Mack stopped himself.

The Alabama quarterback was walking off the field after his first career start, a five-touchdown day against Chattanooga. In the moments following the final kneel-down, he had talked to a number of teammates and recorded a social media video for the team, and he was now nearing the tunnel to exit the field.

But Mack turned around and reached for his headband as he muttered something to himself.

Oh, I've got to go get my headband to the little kid!

The fourth-year QB broke into a jog, running back towards the Alabama sideline to make the day of a young Crimson Tide fan who had been eagerly requesting his headband throughout the afternoon.

"So there was this kid behind the fence that had kept asking me for my headband," Mack said of the moment. "At first, I was like, 'Maybe, maybe,' but then he was pretty persistent. So I ended up going back and giving him my headband."

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The moment reflects two of the idiosyncrasies from the Crimson Tide's 47-0 win over the Mocs. First, the fact that it is a whole lot easier for fans to interact with players in a game where Bryant-Denny Stadium's lower bowl was maybe 60 percent full. For better or worse, this kind of atmosphere won't exist in a year when Alabama plays a slate of exclusively SEC teams in November starting next season.

Second, the significance of the afternoon for Mack, who waited four years under Kalen DeBoer to get to make his first start. He has been a part of the Crimson Tide program for three of them, and is about as well-known as any non-starter can be by a fanbase.

On a day when the biggest storyline was Mack's sensational play, that postgame interaction showcases how strong that relationship between player and fan can be — and how much it means to everybody.

"Coming from a relatively small town, there's really not many people in the world who get to experience something like this," Mack said. "Having the ability to have people who support you on such a large scale, I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, I think it is amazing. I couldn't be more grateful."

Alabama QB Austin Mack was making his way off the field after his first career start, but turned around after seemingly realizing he’d forgotten to give his headband to a kid he’d promised it to.



Mack ran all the way back to the sideline to find the kid and give him the band. pic.twitter.com/mcCIUfTI6h — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) November 21, 2026

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