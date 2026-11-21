TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Austin Mack has spent his three seasons at Alabama as a backup, but Saturday versus Chattanooga, he finally got his first career start and he was electric in the team’s 47-0 win.

The Crimson Tide’s typical starter, Keelon Russell, has been nursing an ankle injury ever since the team’s huge win at LSU two weeks ago. The injury appeared to be one that would sideline Russell last week in Nashville, when initial reports came out the day before the game that Mack would get the nod against Vanderbilt.

Instead, Russell took all of the first-team reps in warmups, eventually getting the start in a wonky 21-6 victory where he went 22 of 33 for 217 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

“Last week was what it was,” Mack said, “I was prepared to play, and then thankfully Keelon was ready to go and he ended up going out there and getting the win, and I mean shout out to him.”

The status of the position remained a mystery for the Chattanooga game, with the assumption being that Russell would start again. Mack was announced as the starter about an hour before the start of the game by the program’s NIL entity, Yea Alabama.

“We really felt good about the direction he [Russell] was going this weekend; we didn’t want to risk anything with putting him in a vulnerable position,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

When things got underway, it was apparent that Mack wasn’t firing on all cylinders. He went 4 of 7 for just 36 yards with Alabama leading 9-0 after the first three offensive drives. After the game, he admitted to feeling some nerves.

“I was definitely nervous to start,” he said. “Eventually settled in, and me and the guys got going.”

After settling in, Mack went scorched earth on the Mocs defense.

He completed 11 straight passes in the second quarter for 194 yards and three passing touchdowns in addition to his first-quarter rushing score.

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“I like Austin getting better as the half went along,” DeBoer said to the Crimson Tide Sports Network at halftime. “You can see him get more comfortable. These are the first meaningful snaps he’s played this year. You can see it coming along.”

He returned for one drive in the third quarter, where he looked his most comfortable, completing 4 of 5 passes for 68 yards, capping the series off with an eight-yard touchdown pass to NC State transfer Noah Rogers.

Mack complimented his teammates after his performance, saying that they “helped him out” down the stretch.

“We’ve got great guys,” he said. “We got great receivers, great O-line, great running backs, great tight ends. Those guys really just helped me out, and as I got into a roll, it really just kind of started clicking.”

Freshman quarterback Jett Thomalla took over from there and notched his first career touchdown pass along with 36 yards.

“Getting Jett out there was good,” DeBoer said. “Getting to see him operate when the lights are bright.”

DeBoer expects Russell to be back for the Iron Bowl next week, but you could tell that Mack finally getting a start after years of waiting his turn meant a lot.

“I wanted to show the world what I was capable of,” Mack said. “Started off shaky, have a lot to improve; as time goes on, I will continue to get better.”

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