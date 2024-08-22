Courtney Morgan Details Why Kalen DeBoer Has Success Everywhere He Goes
Less than 24 hours after receiving a contract extension, first-year Alabama football general manager Courtney Morgan went on Hey Coach on Wednesday evening to discuss a variety of topics, including his day-to-day role, what to expect from the team, the moments and after before he was hired and more.
Morgan spent the last two seasons as new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer's director of player personnel and general manager at Washington. He was also DeBoer's first hire at Alabama when the head coach accepted the insurmountable role of filling recently retired seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) Nick Saban's shoes.
In nine seasons as a head coach, DeBoer has accumulated a record of 104-12, which includes a 25-3 record in his previous stop with the Washington Huskies and three NAIA National Championships at Sioux Falls.
Hey Coach host Chris Stewart asked Morgan why DeBoer has had success everywhere he's gone.
"First off, he's a really good person," Morgan said. "He's the same person every day. So you know what to expect every day. I've worked with different coaches where you don't know what to expect every day with really volatile personalities. With him, you know what to expect every day. So that puts you at ease when you walk into the facility. You know what to expect. I think also you trust people to do their job. And he doesn't micromanage."
Morgan further explained that DeBoer doesn't micromanage because his staff is filled with people who are extremely reliable in their respective roles.
"I think he hires people because he knows he can trust them to do their job," Morgan said. "So you just got to own your world. If you're the offensive coordinator, you own the offense, defensive coordinator owns the defense. I think he's a really really good CEO. He focuses on the things that are important to win on Saturday. He also works on making the mood of the team and the building good."
Nevertheless, Morgan assured that DeBoer is still very much involved with every branch of Alabama football.
"He's kind of over everything, but he's so smart and so in tune that at any moment he can go all the way in on any single subject," Morgan said. "He can go into an offensive staff meeting, stare at the screen and say 'Hey, why is that guy split three yards out? He needs to be on top of the numbers,' and then he'll walk out. He's like a savant."
When it comes to talking to an individual rather than the entire team, unit or position group, Morgan emphasized that DeBoer excels at this as well.
"He knows how to handle people," Morgan said. "He gives everyone his attention. If he's talking to you he's talking to you. So I think he just knows how to handle people, and he has a calm coolness about him that I've never seen him off-kilter. He's always the same even-kilter."