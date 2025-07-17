Daughter of Nick Saban Shuts Down Rumor of His Potential Return
Although Nick Saban hasn't been Alabama's head coach for the last 18 months, the seven-time national champion is the hottest topic at the 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
The 73-year-old has been an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay since his retirement, but former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy said on Monday morning that “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching.”
As the "what if Nick Saban returns" hypotheticals have come rolling in over the last couple of days, Kristen Saban, the daughter of the college football legend, took to Instagram on Thursday to settle the rumor.
"He's not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you (laughing emoji), you had your time," Kristen Saban wrote.
This post came a couple of hours after she reposted SEC Network's video of her father walking out of the tunnel with the Crimson Tide––captioning the video as "Damn, I miss this." However, she addressed the misunderstanding Instagram story with the quote above.
Numerous SEC head coaches have offered their opinions on whether Saban is retired for good or will return to coaching, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, Saban's successor, delivered his take on Wednesday.
"He's one of the greatest to ever do it, so he's earned the right to do what he wants," DeBoer said. "I think the best part about what coach Saban is doing right now is he's still involved in the game. He's growing the game. He brings passion to it.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke at SEC Media Days on Monday and said, "I don’t think he’s done. I think he’ll be back. Whether that’s college or NFL, I think he’ll be back...I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back."
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the rumor on Tuesday when the Bulldogs were at the podium in Atlanta, but he "almost laughed" when he first heard the hot topic.
Saban retired in January of 2024 after 28 years of college head coaching experience between Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. It looks like he's done for good.