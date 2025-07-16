Kalen DeBoer Opens Up About Nick Saban's Speculated Return to Coaching
ATLANTA –– Although Nick Saban hasn't been Alabama's head coach for the last 18 months, the seven-time national champion is the hottest topic at the 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
The 73-year-old has been an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay since his retirement, but former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy said on Monday morning that “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching.”
Numerous SEC head coaches have offered their opinions on if Saban is retired for good or will return to coaching, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, Saban's successor, delivered his take on Wednesday.
"He's one of the greatest to ever do it, so he's earned the right to do what he wants," DeBoer said. "I think the best part about what coach Saban is doing right now is he's still involved in the game. He's growing the game. He brings passion to it. I enjoy when I get moments on a Saturday morning, flipping on the TV and seeing not just him but the whole group of GameDay and all the different ways they break things down.
"Having a chance to see him once in a while, you can just feel that he still has that love for the game. I think my sense is he enjoys doing it in the capacity he's doing it right now, but I think everyone who is close to him and I know from the fan base standpoint can't help but want him be happy doing whatever he wants to do."
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke at SEC Media Days on Monday and said "I don’t think he’s done. I think he’ll be back. Whether that’s college or NFL, I think he’ll be back...I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back."
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the rumor on Tuesday when the
Bulldogs were at the podium in Atlanta, but he "almost laughed" when he first heard the hot topic.
Saban retired in January of 2024 after 28 years of college head coaching experience between Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.
Between his time with the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, Saban was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006. His NFL coaching experience doesn't stop there as he was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991-94 and the Houston Oilers' defensive backs coach in 1988 and 1989.