TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama had a different quarterback starting with Austin Mack stepping in for Keelon Russell, but with how well the Crimson Tide defense played, it could have been a walk-on under center and ended with the same result.

No. 3 Alabama shut out Chattanooga 47-0 on Senior Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The defense was dominant, as it should be against an FCS opponent. The Mocs had just five first downs in the game and 86 total yards. Chattanooga's players were constantly met in the backfield before they could even take a step.

It was a completely different story for the Alabama offense as the Crimson Tide put up 553 yards of total offense. The run game, which has struggled for most of the season, averaged 6.3 yards per rush. Twelve different players caught a pass.

Because the Crimson Tide built up such a large lead going into the fourth quarter, both teams agreed to play a 10-minute final quarter instead of the typical 15. The lead also allowed Alabama to put in a whole crew of walk-ons for the final plays of the game.

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After a slow start to the game, Mack started to get into a rhythm for the Crimson Tide offense. He put together his best drive at the end of the first half when Alabama started with its worst field position to that point. Mack led the Crimson Tide on a five-play, 83-yard drive that took just 59 seconds off the clock. He capped the drive with a 29-yard touchdown to Rico Scott.

Mack followed it up with a 92-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half. The drive ended with a eight-yard touchdown pass to Noah Rogers. It was Rogers' first touchdown of the season after transferring in from NC State and suffering an injury in the final spring scrimmage.

Overall, Mack finished the game 20 of 25 for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He was relieved by freshman Jett Thomalla in the third quarter. Thomalla threw his first career touchdown on a 15-yard pass to Kevin Riley in the fourth quarter.

Alabama (9-2) will be back in Bryant-Denny Stadium to close out the regular season against Auburn in the Iron Bowl with a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This story will be updated with quotes and video.

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