'Definitely Not Pleased With It:' Alabama's Defensive Front Struggling to Record Sacks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defensive front showed flashes of brilliance over the first five games of the season. But in the three games since a dominant, five-sack day against Mississippi State, the unit has been inconsistent at best.

"As a defense, no, we're not satisfied," outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre said.

The Crimson Tide recorded just one sack each in its losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Both came from Pierre, and neither play was particularly impressive. The unit did have a great fourth quarter against Texas A&M, as Fatutoa Henry sacked Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed twice, and Pierre drew a hold on a play where he likely would have recorded a key third-down sack.

But those moments have been few and far between for a full 180 minutes of football now. Pierre, viewed as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick entering the season, has just 3.5 sacks through eight games, less than half of the eight he recorded in a 2025 season that he didn't even begin as a starter.

"Definitely not pleased with it," Pierre said of his production. "Just got little things to work on. I mean, it's okay, but just got a lot more to work on as a defense, and me too, as well."

Pierre and Henry are tied at 3.5 sacks for the team lead. USC transfer Devan Thompkins, currently a projected first-rounder by a number of draft boards, is third on the team with 3.0 sacks, but he hasn't recorded one in five games, and has gone four weeks without even a tackle for a loss. Defensive production is about more than just statistics, but generating pressure will only get a team so far.

Alabama has too much size and talent not to be getting home more. There are potential game-wrecking players all across this defensive front, and there is a belief among Pierre and the rest of the unit that the big plays will come down the stretch of the season.

"Just doing what it do for the defense," Pierre said. "As long as we get pressure, we're taking every snap as the same. When it opens up for us to get our opportunity to get the production, we've got to do that. So then we've got to just keep doing our job."

Listen to Yhonzae Pierre's full press conference ahead of Alabama's matchup with LSU:

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