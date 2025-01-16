Did Alabama Have Interest in Carson Beck?
USA Today Network's Matt Hayes reported on Wednesday that Georgia wanted former quarterback Carson Beck to return to the Bulldogs after he entered the transfer portal, but Alabama was the next team to call.
However, Beck later transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, filling the role of Heisman Trophy finalist and NFL Draft prospect Cam Ward.
Alabama's quarterback room was led by Jalen Milroe this season, who had 2,884 passing yards and 728 rushing yards to score a combined 36 touchdowns. Milroe recently declared for the NFL Draft, and redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson, redshirt freshman Austin Mack and 2025 Gatorade High School Player of the Year Keelon Russell will be in the Crimson Tide's quarterback room next season.
Beck spent the last five years at Georgia, becoming the Bulldogs starting quarterback in 2023. He appeared in 39 games over his tenure in Athens, Ga., throwing for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
After suffering an injury in the middle of the SEC Championship game against Texas, Beck was out for the second round of the College Football Playoff (Georgia had a bye after winning the SEC Championship) in a loss to Notre Dame.
He initially declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 28, but on Jan. 9, he decided to play another year in college and not for Georgia as he entered the transfer portal. As previously stated, Beck committed to Miami shortly after.
Beck was considered a first-round pick entering the 2024 season, but consistently rough performances in the second half of the season quickly plummeted his draft stock.