'Don't Let Go:' The Mentality Behind Fatutoa Henry's Career Turnaround

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama defensive lineman who took over the game in the fourth quarter of the 31-20 win over Texas A&M last week was a complete unknown to most viewers.

So much so that broadcasters hadn't even agreed on what to call him.

The senior with the last name Henry, who wears No. 14, has been called Fatutoa, Kevonte, and Tay at times this year during games. He immediately made his preferences clear: Fatutoa and Koa.

He also made it clear that he views his two-sack performance last Saturday, which earned him SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, as just the beginning.

“It means a lot,” Henry said. “I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied with it. Obviously, there’s more to get. It’s still a long season, probably got five or four games left. There’s more to earn out there.”

The outing was a long time coming for Henry, who started his career as a four-star recruit at Oklahoma before transferring out due to reported disciplinary issues. He landed at Cerritos Community College in his hometown of Los Angeles, an experience that reshaped his perspective on his life and career.

"When I went JUCO, I mean, it kind of just humbled me, like opened my eyes," Henry said. "Showed like that I've got to earn it again. You know, when I get my opportunity to come back to a bigger stage, don't let go of it."

Henry committed to Mississippi State during his second season of JUCO before flipping to Alabama. He spent last season at wolf while also appearing occasionally at bandit, but played just 20 snaps on the year. Now, he's a full-time bandit, which he views as his more natural position.

"I don't really like to drop (into coverage)," Henry said. "So if I can just go play, you know, play hands with somebody, I'd rather it be like that."

Henry saw a slight uptick in usage early this year, playing 17 snaps through the first three games of what is his fifth and final season of college football. Then, Desmond Umeozulu's injury opened the door for him to get real reps, and he logged 1.5 sacks over the next four games before Texas A&M.

With the breakout now under his belt, attention shifts to what's next. Henry has presumably earned himself a regular spot on the field for the rest of the season, providing more opportunities to produce and to show that he deserves an NFL opportunity.

At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, he has the size and physical gifts to get one. But there's a lot riding on the next month for a player who still isn't on many radars. Henry cited the need to show teams that he can use his hands more effectively, but the primary objective will simply be to continue to create pressure, forcing scouts to notice him.

Regardless of what the future holds in store for Henry, the significance of his performance against the Aggies has not been lost on anyone. Teammates praised the work he has put in, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said he was "really proud of him" postgame. For Henry, who called it a "blessing" to get to live with his two children in Tuscaloosa, it marked the payoff of the four years he's spent searching for redemption, waiting for this kind of moment.

"My mindset has always been the same," Henry said. "Even when I wasn't (playing), I had the mindset whenever I got my opportunity, man, I'd just go out there and ball."

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