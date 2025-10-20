Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb Said After Beating Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide is set for another SEC game this week as they travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spent time with the media on Monday to highlight what went right this past week in the game against Tennessee.
Full Transcript
Ryan Grubb's Opening Statement
“I’ll start with one thing. I just wanted to say. I never do this. I’m going to channel my inner Kane Wommack here quick. I just wanted to thank the fans. I’ve coached in the NFL, top-five games, a national championship. And that’s the most electric atmosphere I have ever seen. Roll Tide.”
Ryan Grubb on Ryan Williams' performance against Tennessee
“Not surprised. He’s been working really hard. I’ve been saying that for a couple weeks that it just felt like the process would pay off for him. He’s stuck to his guns on the things he’s been trying to work on and, obviously made some really, really tough catches in the game. Not just that, but his releases in man coverage, holding the line at the edge of the sideline. He’s doing a lot of things really well.”
Ryan Grubb on Daniel Hill's performance against Tennesse
“I do. I do. We’re in a production-based business. Daniel certainly did that at the end of the game, I thought. He brought a spark to the run game, some broken tackles, good vision and patience in the screen game. Daniel’s a talented kid. We’ve kind of been waiting for him to get healthy and show out some of the things he did this spring for us. So it was exciting to see him step up in that spot.”
How does Ryan Grubb plan his opening script of plays?
“I don’t talk to Kalen [DeBoer] about the opening script or anything like that. As far as Ty [Simpson], the way I look at it is I tell our guys the same thing every week. When I go to make the openers and the plays that are going to be called in the game, I take a full cut up on Thursday afternoon of every play we ran at practice, and I go through all of them. When I watch the plays, it’s kind of ‘Tell the Truth Thursday’ where you are looking at it like OK, what did we actually execute well? I know the plays that I like and I want to favor. But when it came down to it, what were we executing? And then from there, I get a list from Ty every week… I give him a section of each part of the call sheet. Where are his favorite throws? Where are his favorite plays? And I certainly take that into consideration: what are the plays he feels most comfortable getting to? And you just add them all up, put them in order and let it rip."
Ryan Grubb on Jaeden Roberts and Michael Carroll starting against Tennessee
"Yeah, J-Rob has been getting healthier every week and I thought he played really good the first quarter and part of the second quarter, and was just great to see him out there. And then Michael, he’s been battling with Wilkin (Formby). I thought Wilkin stepped up and I thought Wilk played really well. I thought there were some things that he hadn’t done yet this year that showed out really well. Still grooming Michael as a young player and I thought he did some good things as well."
How did the offensive line and Ty Simpson play as a whole avoiding sacks?
Yeah, I thought there was– there was probably six or seven plays in a row where the pocket was just so clean. And I thought the guys did a great job settling in as the game went, when we need to have some clutch throws. Early on I actually thought there was some traffic in the backfield. I thought we did a good job getting those things cleaned up on the sideline. And, you know, for Ty there was two throws for sure that were clean throw-aways that I thought he didn’t do the week before. I knew that was something going into the week that Ty was going to be really focused on, and we had talked about a lot, and it saved us some negative yardage hits for sure."