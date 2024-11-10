Everything Brian Kelly Said After LSU's Loss to Alabama in Death Valley
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 15 LSU Tigers 42-13 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The loss virtually ends the Tigers chances at making the College Football Playoff, sending the rest of the season into tailspin. LSU head coach Brian Kelly spent time with the media following the loss to Alabama.
Below is a Full Transcript from LSU Brian Kelly:
Opening Statement:
"I will begin by saying what we thought would be an exciting evening turned out to be a disappointing evening. I told my team I was certainly excited coming into the game about their preparation and the way they thought about this game, what they needed to do physically, mentally all the things that we talked about. I was excited about their preparation. They were ready to play. I take ownership of not getting our guys in the right position tonight, and we just did not make the best of the opportunities that we had. There wer certainly a lot of things that did not go the right way tonight, with not being able to get off the field on third down, turning the ball over on offense, and it just seemed there were at times some key things in the game that didn't go our way. It was one of those nights wehere you look at it and in its totality. Take nothing away from Alabama, they played very well tonight as well, but we are dealing with a second loss now in the SEC, and we are on the uphill. We have got to, as coaches, put our guys in a better position to succeed. That is the challenge that I have. I own that, and we have got to play cleaner football, and we hav got to get off the field. THose are the two big takeaways for me, in terms of the game itself. There were some untimely things that happneded during the game that that were critical that really put us back relative to the game itself whether they were timely penalties or third down conversion.s they all impacted the game and the eventual outcome."
On finding any answers to stop Alabama QB Jalen Milroe...
"Look, if you are watching the game, you're like, what did these guy do for two weeks? We have a scheme to stop the quarterback. We did not get that done. So, I take responsibility for it. Blake [Baker] is not going to hide from the responsibility but we also have to put our players in the right position to take advantage of what they are capable of doing. We own it together and we have got to get it fixed, certainly, because it has been a couple of weeks now, you know, in two games. So, I respect the inquiries and the questions because we now go into these last three games with the need to win all three of these games and play better football in the month of November."
On how the team will handle the rest of the schedule after the disappointing loss...
"I think everybody asks the same question. We are disappointed. We are disappointed in the way we performed. You know, these guys are not like, 'We are out of the playoffs!'. They are disappointed and I am disappointed that we did not live up to the standards of LSU football. That affects us more that the damn playoffs. We are disappointed because when you put on the jersey for LSU, theres's a standard of football, those three letters on your jersey, it is a prerequisite, and we did not live up to that. That is the disappointment."
How do you go about fixing the issues in the program?
"Well, deficiency's a relative term, right? I mean we just beat Ole Miss here in a great game, that beat Georgia. We went on the road and beat a really good South Carolina team that had a great victory against A&M. So, playing in the SEC is a dog fight. We did not play up to our standards tonight. Fixing is a relative term, right? We have to do some hard thinking relative to how do we put our kids in a better position to succeed, and then quite frankly, take care of the football. We've got six turnovers in the last two games. If i told you you're going to turn over the ball six times against A&M and Alabama, how do you feel about that? I'd say not really good. As well as, you know, we've got to get off the field and stop the running quarterback. So, those, when you break it down are really the big things that we'll be looking at."
On the sideline did you feel like the players felt like they were out of it before the game was over?
"No. No. No, I mean, those guys kept fighting, kept playing. You saw, we scored with what? 11 seconds to go? I think that's probably a pretty good indication. They blitzed seven against us with 22 seconds to go. They didn't quit. We didn't quit. We kept playing. We didn't look at the scoreboard. They didn't, obviously, look at the scoreboard. They didn't want us to score. Nussmeier got knocked down and got a personal foul penalty with about a minute to go in the game. That was two teams still playing right to the very end."
What was the biggest problem on third down?
"Oh man, I'd have to go back and look at it. Third down is about first of all, staying out of third down and long. You konw, as you know the national percentages of success on third down are about 40-percent. So stay out of third-and-long, generally speaking. Some of it is about decision making. Some of it about blitz protections. Some of it is a little bit all that. We've been really good in third down situations, traditionally during the year. I think the turnover really put us back. The facemask penalty was a momentum killer for us in the game. I could like sit here, the bottom line is we didn't play to the standard of LSU football, that's on me. I've got to make sure that we put our players in better positions to succeed and that's the work I'll do. Third down is - and I'm not poo-pooing the question, but third down is something that I think we can work through and continue to get better at."
What can you do to correct the red zone offense?
"You know, red zone is about, at the end of the day, having a great running game, where you just chew people up in the running game, or you've got a veteran quarterback that is smart, savvy, experienced, and I've had both. Garrett's getting there. He's a first year starter, he's learning the ropes. We've been just okay running the ball that's why we've have our......[inaudible] in the short field areas."
How are the turnovers self destructing?
"Well, you know, the first turnover is mechanical in the sense that we had the ball in one hand. Quarterbacks when they get flushed out of the pocket and Garrett will tell you this, he should've had a second hand on the football. However, we had a young guy in there. We missed the protection, he got flushed, hence we can sit here again and talk about all the particulars. The bottom line is we turned the football over. We've got to go back, we've got to work on that and we've got to get two hands on the football. Those are fundamentals. That's on me. That's on coaching. We've got to coach better and make sure that that gets done.
The second one was back in coverage and unfortunately I have seen that interecption way too many times in my career. It is a free linebacker that can just drop and you have to play with touch and throw to the back line and we just didn't do it there. I feel like I'm standing here trying to make excuses and I don't want to do that. We've got to coach better in those situations."
Can you talk about why the team didn't play up to LSU standard?
"Well, I think I talked about it a little bit, right? The inability to get off the field on third down was tactical in some instances, not being leveraged on the football in the right way. Again, it wasn't for a lack effort. It wasn't for a lack of want to. We have to continue to work with the guys that we have out there. We have a lot of young players out there. Whether it's freshman running backs, a freshman playing the nickel position or a first year starter here or there. We just can't make excuses and we've got to just keep working with them and keep coaching them. They were ready to play, but we've got some inexperience that we have to keep working with and we've got to put them in better positions to succeed and that's on me."
What are your thoughts on penalties?
"So we had two holding penalties, right? I think we all would agree that holding penalties become what did I see or what didn't I see on that play. The facemask penalty? Was it a facemask? I don't know. [It was]. Okay. So you were there. You saw it. You were on the field. Did you get the instant replay? Ripped his head off? By rule he grabbed his facemask and jerked his helmet inside out? He grabbed it? Okay, good. Glad we could get confirmation. Anyway, look. I think the only one that I was upset with maybe the late push with Swinson, but you know, it's like anything else, right? The other guy was giving him the business and he was the last one to get caught. Other than that, we didn't have a lot of presnap penalties. We didn't have a lot of PIs or holdings. It didn't seem sloppy to me. We might of had a frustration penalty late in the game. That's kind of how I saw it, maybe I'm wrong. I don't leave this game going 'man we've got to clean up these penalties'. I leave this game going 'We've got to put our kids in a better position to succeed'. That's on me, our coaches, we've got to coach them better because that's who we've got. There's some inexperienced players out there that are going to continue to play for us and we've got to put them in better positions to succeed."
Thoughts on debris on the field?
"If I were our fans, I wouldn't be happy. I'm not advocating that you throw anything on the field. I think it's like any venue. I think you should use good judgement, but I wouldn't be happy if I was watching us play. I wasn't pleased with the way I coached or played either."
How fine is the line to get back into the game or fall out of it?
"You saw it. We're back in the ball game if we score on the three yard line. That's the margin, right? We drive it all the way down to the goal line. We're poised to make it a one-score game and you've got a ball game. We can't overcome the myriad of things that didn't go the right way tonight. That's just the reality of it. A lot of that falls on my shoulders, that I've got to do a better job and our players have to learn from these situations that we can't put ourselves in because we can't overcome it. Unfortunately it was untimely and that was a really good football team and if you keep doing that and I said this to our team, you're living on borrowed time when you keep putting yourself in tough positions and tonight the dam broke when we kept putting ourselves in those tough positions the dam finally broke."