Everything Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Football's Thursday Scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football had a spring scrimmage on Thursday morning, and head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke with local media afterwards. He assessed the quarterbacks, the offensive line and discussed a variety of topics.
DeBoer's full interview is transcribed below.
Opening Statement:
"Got a really good scrimmage in today. 15 [plays] were the threes. Gonna work backwards, right? And 50 with the ones and twos. Got 115 plays in altogether. Hit the numbers we wanted as far as the goal there. It was really good back and forth. Specialists got some times that they got in the opportunities to get theit kicks in. Thought both of them, especially Talty, getting in there in some field goal opportunities, he made all his kicks, PATs. Did a nice job there, which is an important part of the game, something you kinda talk about offense and defense a lot, you forget about that part. It's critical, especially in the big moments. Just a lot of give and take. Some guys up front did a nice job getting in the backfield at times. I thought we were consistent in the run game offensively. Held out a few guys beyond the injuries that have been from the beginning, a couple guys that got a few nicks, just giving more opportunity for some young guys to go out there and show us what they got. We'll have a scrimmage next Friday again. And then we scrimmage, we scrimmage multiple times whenever we put full pads on, so it's controlled. We'll do that a couple times next week with the big one on Friday. And then we get into the final week leading up to A-Day, and we'll have a scrimmage there on Thursday, actually, before the Saturday A-Day. And we'd just like to be controlled, again, just got some number issues at a couple positions. So, wanna make sure we get the right guys reps to where the whole team can get value. Also not put a guy at a spot where he doesn't know what he's doing or can't execute at the level that we need to challenge maybe someone across from him and get a quality rep from even the other side of the ball. Liked what I saw. Thought there was a lot of improvement through this week, and that's what you've gotta have. There's only two practices, but I thought it was two good ones. Beautiful day out there, how can you not enjoy it?"
On quarterbacks:
"I thought today, as far as just accuracy, there was maybe two balls. One was really short pass that you really want to see completed, and then one that was an opportunity for an explosive play that we missed. Otherwise, I'd just probably guess that they were somewhere in the, you know, where you want to be. Percentage wise, I don't know 60, 65%, you know, between the three of them. And so, all of them getting their opportunities to lead with different with the different groups, ones, twos in particular. So thought they handled the checks and things. As far as managing the game, that's a lot of it. And then, you know, going out there and making plays. So I feel like they were more comfortable today. And I think a lot of it is you put in a specific set of calls that they feel good with so you can have a successful scrimmage. I think the offensive staff did that for them."
On separation at the position:
"I mean, I think it's pretty consistent from where it was from the beginning. So, you know, they're all, they'll have, they all bring something a little bit different to the table, even though it's not like maybe, you know a runner, you know it's been, and a passer. It's, it's guys doing their thing and what their strengths are, you know, catchable balls and things like that, that they do really well making maybe field throws. One guy does that a bit more. One does a little better job of scrambling. So I think they're all learning from each other, though, and taking something from each other's game and applying it to theirs, and seeing that. You know, there's always a way to make this play happen or that play happen. I thought they did a good job keeping their eyes downfield, hit some explosives and kept the chains moving on some third and fourth downs that were critical. That shows, you know, good composure. So, you know, we threw a lot at them the first couple practices, and now I think they're getting into a groove. And again, we dialed back a little bit for the scrimmage, and we'll keep throwing stuff back on them. The installs were heavy from both sides. And so, you know, offense is installing, defense is installing. And then you you're facing what you're seeing, not just what you're supposed to execute on your side. So today was good, you know, kept it not at a elementary level, but not at the expert level. You know, either. As far as what we were putting on their plate."
On the position group making the biggest strides:
"I think the group that is coming along and different than what we had last year with the receiving corps. I know some of those guys are the same guys, but I think the depth of them, of that group is certainly evident, you know, they're all today, they made more of those plays and were very consistent, I thought. So I think the defensive backfield is something that is just completely different than what it was a year ago at this time. You know, I know they got better throughout the season, so I don't want to say they're drastically improving right now, but they're definitely playing with a lot of confidence. And so that matchup, whether it's one on ones or seven on seven that we do throughout the practices, and then today in scrimmage, that matchup is really great to see. You see big plays being made on both sides, and you see the competitiveness and that iron sharpens iron pieces, making both sides of the ball better. So those skill areas, I think, are improving from where we're at a year ago."
On Jaylen Mbakwe's transition to wide receiver:
"The thing I like about where he's at right now. His head is in a good place. In place, he's just working, you know, and getting better. And, you know, the whole room has improved, right? I mean, from from top to bottom, and so, you know, it's competitive, but he's getting in there and taking advantage of the reps he has. And that's, that's what you want to do right now at this time. And so he got some good reps out there again today."
On the job Maurice Linguist has done in the defensive back room, and what he brings to recruiting:
"Yeah, without a doubt he's, you know, we really had only one, if I remember right, one scholarship corner a year ago, returning from the season before, and played a lot of young guys, new guys. Domani wasn't necessarily a freshman, but new guys to the program, and so developed confidence. Now that room, all of a sudden, has got a high ceiling, but it's also created, we've created a lot of depth there. And the thing I also like is between this corner and safety room, there's interchangeable pieces. And so there's kind of a dual training that exists. And you know, you see, Red Morgan can play multiple spots. And I'm just thinking about, you know, what the what the fan base would have seen a year ago, and you know, he was in different spots, safety, corner, Zay Mincey, you know, moved right at the end of the season from corner to safety, corner to safety. And so we have multiple guys that can do a lot of those things probably still, still don't have the numbers you'd like in that room, just because it is so competitive, the right guys coming in is important for us, but because they're all really good football players, the quality of that room and us feeling comfortable with them certainly is in a good spot. Yeah, he's phenomenal. You know, he's just a guy in the building, first of all, that brings just good juice and energy. And he's, he's a pleasure to be around, if you're the head coach, a staff member. And then that is certainly seen by our players and felt by our players. And you know, then, you know, in the recruiting process. I just think he's attractive, you know, to for a parent, for their son to want to come here and be coached, because they're cared for, they're loved, they're they're taught at an extremely high level. He does just such a great job in all those ways. So it's personality mixed with ability and the want to, you know, he's a he's a guy with a lot of drive, and you know, he's got a high, high expectation, so he gets after him, but it's some tough love that he brings, and they appreciate that, because they want the same thing as he does, it to be their best."
On how he wants to grow in year two as Alabama's head coach:
"I think that's a good question. I think a lot of it is, is just, you know, been a lot of times right over your career, whether it's head coach or an assistant coach, year two always just feels different, right? You know the guys, you can you understand now and have gone through experiences together, and they know where you're coming from when you when you come to them, good or bad, and you know where, what they've been through and what they're experiencing. So, I think a lot of it's just the next step of the relationships leading to just the passion coming out in myself, our staff, you know, through and the expectations aren't changing. It's just that everyone's, especially after a season like last year, got another level of hunger to make sure we, you know, get back to where we expect to be. You know, it's been a joy out there, because, you know, the guys know where I come from, and I can coach them up. I know where they got to get better. I've, you know, articulated that. Our staff articulates that to them, and we hold them to that expectation."
On Chuck McDonald and anything he might want him to work on:
"He's going to come in and fit right in with the group, you know, because he brings length. And you know, that's the thing that just jumps out at you right now, is across the board. And you know, we got some guys that maybe don't have the extreme height, but our length in the secondary has changed a lot. And you know, Chuck will come add to that. And he comes from a great program, you know, a lot of experience playing at a high level. I think that transition for a guy like Chuck is shown, you know, through the guys that have come out of, you know, great programs in the past, Mater Dei, in particular, you know, he's going to come in and do his thing, you know. And he's got some guys that I know here, he knows them well, and so I'm extremely confident they will push him along, bring him along, and he'll fit right in pretty quickly. Just focus on him and take care of his business, with the things he's got to take care of on that end. And he's into it. He's a guy that loves ball, and so I know he's, you know, refining physically and mentally and trying to stay up to speed with what we're doing right now, and talking to our talking to his teammates, and we'll be ready when the summer hits."
On modified A-Day and whether he sees spring games changing more (like spring games against other teams):
"Yeah, we'll have just more of a practice, full, full practice, like we would have any day, and just again allows us, kind of what I referred to earlier, be able to have a controlled setting, control, you know, just the reps that certain guys get. We understand the significance, and we know everyone loves football here, and so we want to give that day and make it available. And, you know, show, show off our guys, and our guys go do their thing. I can't even say it's really to me not about the portal concern that I know everyone makes it out to be. It's just that, you know, we're really careful out there. We ran a lot of reps, but we were very specific. And sometimes, you know, you almost had to stop things to get the right groups of people, match ups and things like that, to have a quality rep for all 22 guys that are on the football field. And you know that that practice type environment is something that I think best accomplishes both the things for the fans that we want to do with the A-day, and also, you know, for our football team to utilize a practice 15 and continue to get better. I think it's really important for our guys to get in front of fans. I remember a year ago when we came out some of these, you know, this year we got 18 new freshmen, and then we also have some transfers that are here, and this is their first time in Bryant Denny, with people. So I think that's a huge benefit for us. Remember seeing some guys a little bit like, wow, you know, eyes wide open. And so that's a huge benefit for us, because really, throughout the fall, in fall camp, we won't experience that to the extent like we will here in a couple weeks. So, and then also just some time, from a fan appreciation standpoint, where the people can get up close to our to our guys, you know, see, hopefully their role models up close, get a signature, picture, things like that.
"f we couldn't do our scrimmage, and I guess might be a little easier when you just worry about one side of the ball at that time, but to me, if we were concerned about the reps amongst ourselves at this point, like this year, I definitely wouldn't be, you know, wanting to have that type of scrimmage. I think every program can do what they want to do. And, you know, to me, it's about us making ourselves [better]. But I think there are some things, like with the NFL has their times during fall camp, they might go specifically to a team that gives them certain fronts and coverages or a certain style of offense that they maybe won't see, you know, much from their own team during their preparation and fall camp, or OTAs, or whatever it might be. So, there's, there's benefits to that. I've thought about that, you know, when you would do that is a little bit up in the air. And, you know, just we'll continue to evolve. We'll continue to adjust. So the answer I gave you right now might not be the same answer I give you down the road, as we as we develop, but, you know, I think we're still recovering from a little bit. I mean, all these injuries that are happening, a lot of was from last season, you know, for the most part. And so this is where we're at right now, but it's also the positive, and that's the way we're always going to look at it, is there's a lot of young guys that are getting a ton of reps, being put it, being put in uncomfortable positions, and, you know, that's good. That's how the greatest, that's how the growth happens."
On the offensive line:
"I thought today was actually probably one of their better days. If it was the best day, the film will show that when we look at it more closely, but they were more consistent. Just run game, pass game, we created some seams at times. So, you know, I think that they were the most consistent, you know, they they were solid in protection, gave the quarterback some time. I think the quarterbacks got a little more comfortable back there. And then the run game, I thought we were more physical than we've been. So it shows up a little bit more because, you know, we were alive and taking the ground. And so the running backs, you know, find those seams, and when you're thud and just maybe in shells and staying up, It's a little harder to get engaged but it showed up in a good way. And again, maybe the film will show a little something different, but the vibe right now that I have, I thought it was a positive day for them. "