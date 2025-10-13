Everything Ryan Grubb Said After Missouri Win, Previewing Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb held a press conference on Monday morning after the Crimson Tide's 27-24 win at Missouri on Saturday. No. 6 Alabama faces No. 11 Tennessee at home this weekend (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). A full transcript and video from Grubb's availability is below.
On the discussions between himself and Kalen DeBoer about fourth-down plays:
“The discussion, honestly, happens before the play. So, we’re pretty dialed going into the football game as far as what we think our go rates are in different situations. So typically, when I start a series, I know what the go is for that. Like on first down, I’ll know what the go is. Leading up to that play, you’re really not, not a tone of deliberation unless we’ve run out of calls. If I don’t feel great about the calls we have left on the sheet, I’ll tell Kalen, ‘Hey, my best stuff’s gone. We probably have to think about punting here.’ So it’s not too bad. We’ve probably been through it a few times."
On whether Alabama left opportunities out there against Missouri:
“I’m going to temper my response there. Yes, I think that’s an understatement. More importantly, most importantly, the guys know that. We got to the film session on Monday and when we went through it, some of the plays, there’s tough looks that a good defense like Missouri will present some problems for you that the players will have to overcome at times. And they certainly did that, had moments in the game. And then there’s plays that you feel really good about. It’s a look that you practiced, you’re ready to execute. For a multitude of reasons, those didn’t happen when we wanted them to at times. That was frustrating. So some of the fringe issues that we weren’t able to continue drives into the red zone, it was obviously really frustrating. We got to look at coaches as well. Can’t just be a player thing because It’s not just a player thing. So those plays that we’re good at running, what players do well, what we execute well, we got to make sure that we find the best way to get our guys in position and be honest about the film we’re watching. So, we certainly did that. I always tip my hat to the guys because they are very open to that. They listen, they take coaching and understand that the coaches are going to fight for the best opportunity for them as well."
On Ty Simpson's performance against blitzes:
“Any quarterback, Ty is no exception to that, certainly, the more experience the better. Certainly, Ty has had some pressure-packed moments. He’s had to deliver under pressure. And he’s just getting better at it. Fortunately, for us, we play a defense in the fall and the spring that pressures a lot, so it’s something for that they your quarterback can get used to that, when they have to throw against pressure. And for him, I mean, shoot, you go back to the Florida State game, which I don’t want to rehash stuff, but just the improvement he’s made since then. I think he’s made some plays that, in my opinion, the play he makes on 4th-and-7 to Lotzeir, big-time quarterbacks and high-pressure situations make those throws. And again, I tip the cap to Ty. He’s just been very steady in his preparation. Very critical of himself. He knows the plays he left out there that he can still get better at. I do think that’s kind of the mark of a good quarterback. I think we see guys who are good throwers when it’s 70 and sunny and that’s all nice, but making those throws is when it really counts."
On Simpson taking hits:
“Just that. Ty’s gotten way better at that. There’s one on his scramble for 20 yards. I thought that was the biggest one where he got out in open space, clearly got the first down, he took an unnecessary hit there that he could have gotten down right there. But other than that, I think he’s done a good job of being able to lean on throws in the back end of the pocket and pressure’s collapsing on him. I think there were a couple he could have gotten out of his hand and he would probably agree with that. I know that he does. And that’s where he’s continuing to develop and get better. That even when they are tough, there’s one that early on, we had a play-action pass. He was pressured. He got the ball out of his hands immediately, got it to Jam for like 3 yards. Three yards, 2nd-and-7 is way better than 2nd-and-17. Those are the things that he needs to continue to build on."
On Michael Carroll:
"When the game's moving fast, he's just gotta be able to do the same. Honestly, there was one pressure pickup that Michael M.A.'d on in the game. Super encouraging, we were having a unit meeting. I call Michael out in front of everybody. 'Whose fault was this? Who's the M.A. here?' Michael takes full accountability. 'It's mine.' 'What was the call?' 'It was a take-it-right call.' He had the whole thing down. He knew exactly what should have happened, who the running back... He was immediately able to articulate what should have happened in the play. And the growth that you can see from a young player like that just proves to me that he is very close to being able to be an every-down guy here."
On where Simpson's mechanics can improve:
"I think Ty’s big thing, he’s been working really hard on throwing on the run. I think that’s one of the things that all quarterbacks, I don’t know if you have enough practice time to make sure you emphasize that enough. I think accurately throwing on the run, whether it’s under duress or designed plays, is one of the things that you have to work the most. And I know Ty’s worked really hard at that. Other than that, I think he’s a clean thrower. He’s worked at taking the pad off of his ball. I thought he was way better on the back end of his drop. He was a little bit jumpy early in the season where he’s too dramatic on the back end. SO just seeing the calmness in the back end of his drop and throwing on the run."
On sophomore running back Daniel Hill:
"Daniel has been a guy that unfortunately has been a little bit dinged up through the first part of the year. But is a guy that, I don’t know if there’s a guy we were more optimistic about out of spring ball than Daniel. So we’re hoping that that starts to show up a little bit more here and obviously take some of the load off of Jam (Miller), but he’s a really bright player. I think Daniel is a guy that, I know Daniel is a guy that understands pressure pickups. He’s very good in pass protection. He’s got incredibly good hands. A lot of people probably don’t know that about Daniel, but he’s a good athlete. I mean, he was like a state champion, 300-meter hurdle guy. He’s kind of wild, some of the stuff he can do, so we certainly trust him to do all those things."
On Formby and Carroll and the right-tackle spot:
"Consistency is the biggest thing for both of them. DIfferent vantage points for both guys, but I think consistency is one of the biggest parts. Obviously, the good offensive line play, there’s no plays off. You don’t get to be on the back side of a route or something like that. So yeah, we just gotta have more consistency at that spot, so whether it’s Michael having a full grasp of the offense or Wilkin executing at his highest capability, we just gotta have better consistency at that spot."
On the Tennessee rivalry and it being his first big rivalry game at Alabama:
"I’m still figuring all that out. I thought Georgia was rivalry too, so I thought that was a big game. But I love that, in general, about the SEC, I think it’s awesome. I love lining up every week, playing tough ranked teams. Our guys, our players are up for it. It’s one of the best parts about being at Alabama honestly, is you think about playing Tennessee at home and what that stadium’s going to be like and where our players are going to be at, it’s going to be a lot of fun."