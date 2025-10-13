Ty Simpson Wins Weekly SEC Honor Following Mizzou Victory
No. 8 Alabama football defeated No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on Saturday afternoon and numerous players stood out during throughout the road win.
But Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson stood out among the entire conference as he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Simpson completed 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent) for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with nine different targets in the game and completed three passes on fourth down to help UA finish a perfect 3-of-3, including the Tide’s final touchdown late in the fourth quarter that would prove to be the difference. Additionally, he logged 10 rushes, including a team-long 20-yard run.
Nevertheless, Simpson wasn't pleased with his performance. During the postgame media availability, the redshirt junior approached the reporters while reading a packet that contained his and the team's stats. He was disappointed with some things, including a lost fumble and taking numerous sacks.
"Too many sacks, I didn't throw the ball great," Simpson said. "Not a good average yards per play, we held the ball a lot longer than they did. Not very clean."
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said it was "huge" that the Crimson Tide won the time of possession battle against Missouri, which came into this game leading the nation in that stat category. Alabama had the ball for 38:33 and Mizzou had it for 21:27.
"It was very crucial," Simpson said. "I thought we did a good job in the first half, but a terrible job in the second half. I told the guys in there that we've got to be better. And it starts with me. I can't come out in the second half and fumble it on the first play and then they score.
"That game should've been put away a long time ago. It's disappointing on my part. We're such a good offense, but we've just got to be better in the second half. We had a lot of things going [well for us] in the first, and we've just got to put it away."
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 3 (Wisconsin win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive
- Week 5 (Georgia win): Quarterback Ty Simpson — Co-Offensive; Left tackle Kadyn Proctor — Offensive Lineman
- Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): Linebacker Justin Jefferson — Co-Defensive; Center Parker Brailsford — Offensive Lineman
- Week 7 (Missouri win): Ty Simpson — Offensive