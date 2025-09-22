Everything Ryan Grubb Said Ahead of Georgia Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— On Monday, Aabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb fielded questions from media members ahead of the No. 17 Crimson Tide's road game at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday. Grubb talked about the Bulldogs' defense, whether Alabama's offensive line will continue to rotate, Ty Simpson and more. A complete transcript is as follows.
On the running game:
“Always good to get the run game going. Certainly, it alleviates a lot of pressure off of Ty and gets him closed coverage looks, get our receivers out on the outside one-on-one, so definitely important.”
On message to Ty Simpson going into conference play:
“Just remember what has made him successful the last two weeks. It’s just been built from the ground up, great feet, discipline in his decision-making. I think that’s the biggest part for him.”
On Georgia's defense:
“Obviously, Coach Kirby [Smart] has done a great job getting that defense set over a number of years. They’re super multiple in what they do; they can get to about any coverage scheme they need to. Pressure packages are very advanced on third down, so we have to be ready for that. I think their guys run to the football, they play hard in between the whistle, physical up front. They’ll be a good test.”
On Ty Simpson's confidence and starting fast on the road:
"I think your early execution is always a key. When Ty starts fast and guys can feel that, that he’s making great decisions and we’ve cot command in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage, I think that they all feed off of other when they feel that sense of control early in the football game, I think everybody is feeling a lot more confident."
On what about the offense's growth gives him confidence for the Georgia matchup:
"Good question. I think for the guys, again, I hate to keep falling back on boring answers, but honestly it just comes down to execution. Unfortunately, Week 1, that was something that we weren’t doing a great job of. And I think the last two weeks, regardless of opponent, it’s been our execution that has allowed us to stay on the field and be efficient."
On continuing to rotate along the offensive line:
"We’ll keep rotating. There’s a lot of guys, both, not just for experience and depth, but also keeping guys fresh and keeping them in position where they can play hard for 80 snaps a game."
On Jam Miller and how his return helps the offense:
"Yeah, I don’t think there was anything we were limited when Jam was out, but certainly just his leadership and physical presence on the run game, just being able to lean on him a little bit, is super helpful."