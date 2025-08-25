'Explosive' James Smith Maturing, in Good Position Ahead of 2025 Campaign
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama defensive lineman James Smith appeared in every game last season. This offseason, even though he worked through an injury in camp, he's positioned himself to assume a much larger role for the defensive unit in the fall.
"Really excited about James and what he's done. James is such an explosive player. He creates havoc. You saw that, even, in the bowl game when he was able to generate a lot of negative plays and I think he's done that here in fall camp," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday.
It was never specified exactly what injury Smith had been dealing with, but he was back on the practice field last week. The junior did not participate in either scrimmage held by the team during fall camp; those were held on August 9 and August 16.
"He was tweaked up just a little bit early on in fall camp and has been good the last two weeks here and is in a really good position going into game week. Excited about him, excited for the opportunity," Wommack said.
Smith had 20 tackles, five hurries, two pass breakups and one sack as a sophomore. His production increased from when he was a freshman and only recorded two tackles on the year across nine games played.
"It's fun watching some of these younger players that I've been here with over the last 18 months mature into young men that are accountable, that are detailed, that have habits that are more in line with what a young professional, a young player that does things at a high, professional level," Wommack said.
Wommack has described Smith as a "havoc" player multiple times. That fits with one of the goals of this defense: create more negative plays, particularly for quarterbacks, an area of the game Smith can make his mark on.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer did not mention Smith among players who were tracking to miss the game against Florida State, apart from running back Jam Miller, who will be out for multiple weeks after an upper-body injury in the second scrimmage. DeBoer did name right guard Jaeden Roberts, who is currently working through concussion protocol, as someone whose status is currently uncertain.
"I would say Jaeden Roberts is still in question just with what he’s going through in the protocol and the process there. He’s progressing," DeBoer said.