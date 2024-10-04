Extra Point: Revisiting the Last Time Alabama Played in Nashville
Alabama will be traveling to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The last time Crimson Tide played in FirstBank Stadium (previously Dudley Field) was in 2017.
Both teams came into the game with 3-0 records and each with a win against a ranked opponent up to that point. Vanderbilt defeated no. 18 Kansas State a week prior and Alabama defeated then-No. 3 Florida State, in Atlanta, in the season opener. Vanderbilt defensive lineman, Nifae Lealao, went viral for his post game remarks calling out Alabama. “Alabama, you’re next,” Lealao said. Jalen Hurts responded to the video, “Theoretically, we are next on their schedule.” But the Crimson Tide took it as a slight.
Ronnie Harrison intercepted Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur on the first drive. Bo Scarbrough ran it in for a touchdown on the team’s second drive, and the Crimson Tide never looked back. Alabama rushed for 496 yards, carried by Damien Harris’ 151. The defense held Vanderbilt to only 78 yards of total offense the entire game.
Alabama won by a resounding 59 points and failed to allow Vanderbilt to score any points. The Crimson Tide scored points in nine of the 12 drives it had, and that includes the final kneel down inside Vanderbilt’s ten yard line.
Vanderbilt comes into this game following a close loss in overtime to a top 10 team in Missouri. The Commodores started off the season with a big win against a Virginia Tech team who has given opposing teams some problems. Alabama is coming off of the biggest win of the year, and will do all it can to not let the “rat poison” seep in.