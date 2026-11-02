Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football at Vanderbilt

Alabama's road matchup at Vanderbilt will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday, Nov. 14, at FirstBank Stadium.

The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 64-19-4, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 10, 1903. Alabama holds a 29-14-2 record at Vanderbilt, and with that in mind, the Commodores broke Alabama's 23-overall-game win streak against them the last time they met in Nashville in 2024.

Alabama won the most recent meeting 30-14 on Oct. 4, 2025, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, avenging the loss from the previous season. The game was closer than the final score indicated, and it was tied 14-14 at halftime. UA scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, capped by a Jam Miller 20-yard touchdown run (he tallied a season-high 136 rushing yards on the day) with 17 seconds left.

Vanderbilt is the only school in the SEC yet to win a conference game this season, as it is currently 0-5 with losses to Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kentucky. The Commodores won their first three games of the year against Austin Peay, Delaware and NC State.

Nevertheless, the Tide isn't focused on the Commodores, as Alabama must first face LSU this upcoming Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Crimson Tide is coming off its bye week, as numerous players had extra time for their injuries to heal and for head coach Kalen DeBoer to start devising a win-or-go-home game plan.

No. 9 Alabama's (6-2, 4-2 SEC) road matchup against No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Nov. 7 at Tiger Stadium. Both teams have dropped a pair of games, and no three-loss program has ever made the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Week 10 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

Auburn at Mississippi State: 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Alabama at Vanderbilt: 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Oklahoma: 2-3:15 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Texas A&M: 2-3:15 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Missouri at Georgia: 2:30 or 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas at LSU: 2:30 or 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Florida at Kentucky: 5 or 6 p.m. on ESPN

South Carolina at Arkansas: 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

All times central

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