Five Takeaways from Alabama's Fourth-Quarter Comeback over South Carolina
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama got back in the win column with a 27-25 victory over South Carolina inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, but was it a bounce back performance for the Crimson Tide to shake off the loss to Vanderbilt?
Spend any amount of time around Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football team, and the phrase "1-0 mentality" will undoubtedly come up in some form. And Alabama was able to accomplish that this week with the win over South Carolina.
While many fans left the stadium feeling frustrated after another chaotic ending–– and there are assuredly things that still need to be cleaned up and fixed–– there are also encouraging signs from the game starting with the fact that Alabama won. Three ranked teams lost this weekend, including two in the top 10. Two more top-10 were pushed to overtime against unranked foes. College football is chaotic, and winning in the SEC is hard.
Alabama is 5-1 (2-1 SEC) at the halfway point of the regular season after finding a way in the fourth quarter against the Gamecocks. Here are five takeaways from the Crimson Tide's second SEC win.
1. Alabama can still win without Jalen Milroe's A game
Jalen Milroe made some costly mistakes against South Carolina, including two interceptions and a safety. But the redshirt junior quarterback showed maturity in his resolve to shake off the mistakes and make the plays late in the fourth quarter when he needed to.
Alabama trailed 19-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Milroe threw his second interception of the game with 12:17 to go. The defense was able to get him the ball back with a fumble recovery on the next play.
Milroe was able to capitalize on the turnover and found himself in the end zone three plays later with his second rushing touchdown on the day. After South Carolina missed a 51-yard field goal, Milroe led Alabama on a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Germie Bernard on third-and-10 that put Alabama up, 27-19.
"Jalen played a great game," Bernard said after the game. "He continues to be optimistic. He's a true leader, and we always have his back no matter what it is. Just for him to continue to thrive throughout the game, that's what you look for in a QB."
Milroe finished 17-of-23 for 209 yards and 36 yards on the ground. He was sacked a season-high four times and his two interceptions were a season high. When Alabama needed him most, the team captain delievered in the fourth quarter.
2. Domani Jackson again proves to be critical piece of defense
Depth and experience in the secondary was one of the main concerns for Alabama coming into the season. Domani Jackson was the only cornerback on the team with college reps and has consistently been Alabama's best corner this season.
When Jackson temporarily left the game early in the second quarter with what initially looked to be a potentially severe injury, Alabama's secondary was dealt a major blow. Jackson was carted to the locker room and X-rayed according to Alabama director of player development HaHa Clinton-Dix.
With Jackson out, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack started rotating a lot of young players in at corner including Jaylen Mbakwe, Zabien Brown and Zavier Mincey–– all true freshmen. Mincey got beat on South Carolina's first touchdown of the game late in the first half when the Gamecocks scored on a 36-yard pass on fourth-and-9. Because of Alabama's lack of experience in the secondary, particularly at corner, Jackson would be one of the most challenging player to replace permanently because of injury.
Fortunately for Alabama, Jackson was able to return in the second half and ended up having the game-sealing interception on the final play of the game with the Crimson Tide only leading by two points. It was his second interception of the season.
"The guy wants to play," DeBoer said of Jackson. "He's had a great season so far, and he's someone we have a lot of confidence in. We wanted to use him at the right times and moments in the second half when they came up.
"Again, finding a way to pull it down and concentrate on the ball—it might look like an easy pick, but you still have to be there and make the play. I'm definitely proud of the fight he showed and his desire to be back out there, especially considering he went down earlier in the game."
3. Alabama still has questions on special teams
After the Alabama defense allowed a late touchdown in the fourth quarter with 43 seconds left, the Crimson Tide only had a two-point lead. Everyone in the stadium knew South Carolina would be attempting an onside kick, and the ball bounced through three Alabama players' hands before being recovered by the Gamecocks.
"On the onside kick, we talk about being 1-0 and focusing on the next play," DeBoer said. "From day one, I’ve said the ball is a funny-shaped object—it bounces, so we just need to grab it. That didn't happen, but the effort was there."
But the onside kick wasn't the only mistake on special teams. For the second game in a row, Emmanuel Henderson fumbled a kickoff return. Fortunately for him, Alabama recovered both times. The Crimson Tide also had a costly personal foul penalty on a kickoff return that ended up pinning Alabama deep in its own territory, which led to the safety.
This isn't necessarily an issue and can be looked at as good thing because it means that Alabama is taking advantage of its red zone opportunities, but transfer kicker Graham Nicholson has only attempted two field goals through Alabama's first six games with one make. There will likely come a moment this year, whether in the regular season or playoffs, that the Crimson Tide will need Nicholson to make a big kick. Will he be ready for the moment?
When talking about Alabama's special teams, it is important to note that punter James Burnip has been a star on special teams and one of the best weapons on the team overall this season. He averaged 47.7 yards per punt against South Carolina, and all three of his punts were downed inside the 20.
4. Big turnovers, but no non-offensive touchdowns
Alabama's defense has struggled at times this season and showed flashes of both good and bad against South Carolina. One thing they have done well is forcing turnovers.
The Crimson Tide defense had four turnovers on Saturday bringing the season total up to 12. And some of the turnovers have come at critical times and helped set the offensive up in scoring position, or erased a mistake by the offense.
But Alabama is still searching for its first non-offensive touchdown through the first six games whether that comes on defense or special teams. NOTs can be huge swings in momentum and obviously create a big difference on the scoreboard. Wommack has talked at times this season about some of the missed opportunities Alabama's had of not scoring on defense.
5. Ryan Williams' touchdown streak comes to an end
Alabama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams made his presence known from the season opener but really took the college football world by storm with his 177-yard performance against Georgia, which included the game-winning touchdown.
The highly-touted 17-year-old got his college career off to a quick start with at least one touchdown in each of Alabama's first five games. He came into Saturday's matchup against South Carolina as the team's leading receiver with 19 catches for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns.
That touchdown streak came to an end on Saturday, and the freshman had his quietest game so far with just four catches for 32 yards. He was still heavily involved in the offense and a frequent target of Milroe with a team-high six targets to tie Bernard.
Williams' performance on Saturday created no cause for concern, and the fact that he's still one of Milroe's favorite targets means there's a good chance that he'll be able to start a new touchdown streak next game against Tennessee.
