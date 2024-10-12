Notebook: Germie Bernard Scores Clutch Touchdown in Final Minutes for Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Germie Bernard was the leading receiver for Alabama in Saturday’s 27-25 win over South Carolina with four catches for 89 yards. No catch was bigger than his 34-yard touchdown catch in the closing minutes against South Carolina.
Just after the two-minute time out, Alabama faced a third-and-10 while holding a 20-19 lead. Quarterback Jalen Milroe spotted a wide-open Bernard crossing the middle of the field. There was no defender within 10 yards of him as he made the catch and coasted into the end zone to put Alabama ahead 27-19.
“We knew we had to get the first down,” DeBoer said. “There were a lot of safe avenues on that play and they were aggressive in trying to play a lot of those. Like with a lot of our concepts, there was a deeper route available. Jalen saw it and made the throw. That’s finding a way to get it done.”
The score gave Alabama a much-needed eight-point cushion, which proved to be the difference as the Gamecocks marched 65 yards in a minute to score and cut the lead to two points.
It was nice for Bernard to get the touchdown, but the smarter play would have been to go down near the goal line or step out of bounds South Carolina had no timeouts left and the Bama offense could have lined up in victory formation and run out the clock.
“Next time I’ll have that in the back of my mind,” Bernard said. “Hopefully we won’t ever be in that situation again.”
Right Frame of Mind
The mindset for Alabama heading into Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina was simple. Do your job.
That’s something Alabama failed to do last week in Nashville after losing to Vanderbilt for the first time in 40 years.
“We had to put that loss to Vandy past us and get it out of our head,” Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said.
The message took some time to sink in as South Carolina clawed back to score 19 unanswered points and take the lead in the second half.
For the players, there was never a doubt they would walk out with the win.
“I had faith in my team and we have faith in each other,” running back Justice Haynes said. “We talk about it all the time. It’s hard to get a win in the SEC. They are a good team and we took care of business today. That’s all you can ask.”
Burnip’s Boots
Punter James Burnip had an outstanding day. His first punt of 59 yards flipped the field in the first quarter and South Carolina started on its own 10.
His second punt was a 52-yarder and pinned the Gamecocks on its own 12. Later in the second half he pooched a kick just inside the 10.
Close Call
South Carolina missed a chance to quiet the crowd and tie the game at 7-7. Instead of an amazing play and a momentum shift, South Carolina got nothing. QB LaNorris Sellers avoided a disastrous sack, twice, inside the 5-yard line and lofted a pass to a wide-open Gage Larvadain, with nothing but green grass in front of him, but he dropped the ball. Alabama put together a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive on the next possession to go up 14-0.
Tidebits
Kickoff weather was 73 degrees with clear skies...Kicker Graham Nicholson, who was used only for extra points, has just two field goal attempts through six games...South Carolina outgained Alabama in rushing yards (132-104) and passing yards (242-209)...In three SEC games, Crimson Tide running backs Justice Haynes and Jam Miller have combined for just 179 yards...Honorary captains were Ricky Davis (1972-74), Sylvester Croom (1972-74)...Officials for the game: Matt Loeffler (referee), Stan Weihe (umpire), Nicholas Theriot (head line judge), Michael Shirley (line judge), Antonio Smith (field judge), Jesse Dupuy (side judge), John Morton (back judge), Jason Mcarthur (center judge).