Five Takeaways From Alabama's Thrilling Victory Over Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide held off the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 41-34 in a game for the ages on Saturday night. This was the first SEC game of the Kalen DeBoer era, and it can't get much more exciting than this.
The Bulldogs erased a 28-0 deficit and even took a 34-33 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's connection with freshman phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown just 13 seconds later ended Georgia's hopes of completing the miraculous comeback.
There's so much to dissect from this instant classic at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are five takeaways:
Jalen Milroe's Dominant First Half
Prior to Saturday's game, Georgia hadn’t allowed a touchdown through its first three games of the young season. Milroe and the Crimson Tide ended that streak in less than five minutes after a 7-yard touchdown run by the dual-threat quarterback.
Coming into the game, Georgia allowed 18 total points. Milroe and Alabama's offense scored 21 points with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter! It cooled down a bit in the second quarter as Alabama logged nine points in the period, but the ball wasn't in Georgia's hands nearly as often as the Tide's recent opponents.
This was heavily due to Milroe's dominance through the air and ground as in the first half, 18-of-21 for 199 yards a touchdown and a wacky interception that bounced off of tight end CJ Dippre, while also logging nine carries for 128 yards and another score. For reference, Milroe out-gained Georgia's entire offense in the first half 327 (of Alabama's 355 total yards) to 153, as the Tide went to the locker room up 30-7.
"He's doing it both through the air and with his feet," DeBoer said of Milroe's performance during the postgame press conference. "He's tough to gameplan against when you're on the other side. When he needed to put the ball somewhere, I really felt like his accuracy and that goes to his timing and the rhythm, the confidence and the belief that he has in his receivers and whoever's catching the pass."
Three Quarters of Relentless Swarm D
Perhaps a lot of Milroe's success and long time on the field in the first half was due to the Tide's defense keeping Georgia from gaining yards. Like Alabama, much of the Bulldogs' early offensive success stemmed from a plethora of explosive plays.
In the first half, Alabama hauled in two interceptions, forced two fumbles (neither were recovered by the Tide), constantly pressured Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, including a late safety and allowed just 153 total yards and nine first downs. Alabama held Beck to completing under 50 percent of his attempts for just 100 yards, while allowing 5.5 yards per play compared to Milroe and company's 9.1.
Entering the third quarter, Georgia had yet to convert a third down in five attempts, and with the help of another strong period alone, that rate was pushed to 1-for-10. The Bulldogs scored eight points in the quarter after a 15-play drive, which may seem like a long time, but there was only one play of over 20 yards on the possession.
Defensive back Domani Jackson and linebacker Jihaad Campbell each tallied an interception, but perhaps captain and linebacker Deontae Lawson was the Tide's best player on this side of the ball on Saturday night, as he recorded a team-high 10 tackles, including two for loss and a third-down sack.
The Fourth Quarter Collapse
Up 33-15 to start the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide's lead seemed comfortable, but a switch flipped completely, as the deafening Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd continued to grow silent.
Coming into this game, Beck was widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. That wasn't the case for the first 45 minutes, but in the final 15, he couldn't miss. In the fourth quarter alone, Beck completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns. As previously stated, the Bulldogs offense was non-existent on third down, but a lot of Beck's fourth quarter numbers came on fourth down as Georgia converted on both attempts in the final period and was 5-of-5 on the night.
"They did a nice job converting on fourth downs," DeBoer said. "I think that was really the story in the second half is those fourth down calls and fourth down plays. If we get one or two of those really the game is much different in the second half."
He spread the ball around to several pass-catchers, and the Crimson Tide just couldn't figure it out. The Bulldogs defense locked down and that combination with the firing offense eventually made it a 33-28 game. After yet another stop, Beck connected with Dillon Bell for a 67-yard touchdown to take a 34-33 lead (missed two-point conversion), as only Georgia fans were the ones making noise in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
What was once a 28-0 lead at home turned into a 34-33 deficit and the Crimson Tide needed a hero.
Ryan Williams To The Rescue
The whole "he's only 17" thing is certainly getting redundant, but Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams can't stop shocking the world. Against one of the best defenses in college football, the freshman phenom led the Tide with five receptions for 102 yards entering the fourth quarter.
Down 34-33 with 2:31 to go in regulation, Alabama needed to think of a way to put points on the board, after not doing so since kicker Graham Nicholson's first-made field goal of the season late in the third quarter. In addition, the Crimson Tide hadn't scored a touchdown until early in the second quarter.
On the first play of the drive, Milroe found Williams who juked and spun his way to a 75-yard touchdown. While it is among the loudest moments in recent Alabama history, it is without a doubt the best moment since the stadium's renaming and the Tide's season itself.
Williams is likely the most well-known college football wide receiver in America right now, and the recognition from future NBA Hall-of-Famers LeBron James and Chris Paul, among many other public figures' X (formerly known as Twitter) posts on Saturday evening continued to prove that.
Nevertheless, the game was far from over after Williams' touchdown, as Alabama needed one more stop.
Zabien Brown's Unforgettable Moment
In college football, players are allowed to wear the same jersey number, as long as they aren't on the field at the same time. The No. 2 was special on Saturday night due to Williams' dominance, but another freshman donning the same number on the other side of the ball certainly deserves some recognition.
Beck and company thrived under pressure for the first two plays of Georgia's final drive of regulation, as the Bulldogs found themselves in the red zone with 47 seconds left. Another Alabama offensive miracle was unlikely, but that doesn't mean there wasn't room for one on defense.
Beck launched the ball in the endzone but Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown lunged himself in front of the ball and made the interception of a lifetime. Once again the home crowd roared louder than it had in years as the "Game of the Year" officially lived up to the hype.
"This is why I came to Alabama," Brown said after the game.
Brown admitted that he didn't really remember the surreal moment as it happened, but assured that this will be etched in his memory for a very long time.
"[Defensive coordinator Kane] Wommack was saying plays like that you will remember for the rest of your life," Brown said."