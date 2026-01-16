Former Alabama DL Commits to SEC Foe

Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud had a late entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday, and he has already found his new home.

Renaud has committed to SEC foe Ole Miss according to a report by On3. He will have two years of ollege eligibility remaining for the rebels.

The 2025 season was the biggest of Renaud's career so far. The Bandit played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season with three starts in the final three games. Renaud finished the season with 18 total takcles, including 1.5 for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Renaud came to Alabama as a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He originally chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas. He only appeared in two games during his first season in Tuscaloosa, resulting in a redshirt. He became a part of the defensive rotation in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, playing in 12 games with 14 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

KEEP UP WITH ALL THE COMINGS AND GOINGS THIS OFFSEASON WITH THE BAMACENTRAL TRANSFER TRACKER

All three of Alabama's primary Bandits in 2025 (LT Overton, Keon Keeley and Renaud) will not be with the Crimson Tide this season. Overton is out of eligibility and headed to the NFL. Keeley and Renaud both opted for the transfer portal with Keeley committing to Notre Dame and Renaud to Ole Miss. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will have to re-stock and re-load at the position.

Renaud is not the first former Crimson Tide player to commit to an SEC school this offseason. Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen will play at Kentucky. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton and OL Wilkin Formby committed to Texas A&M. Cole Adams and Micah DeBose committed to Vanderbilt, and defensive lineman Kelby Collins committed to South Carolina.

Overall, Renaud is the 21st scholarship player from Alabama to enter the transfer portal. Alabama has picked up 13 players from the portal, incluing three defensive linemen: Devan Thompkins from USC, Kedrick Bingley-Jones from Mississippi State and Caleb Smith out of Washington.

With the exception of players from the schools playing in the national championship game, the transfer portal window will close on Jan. 16. Players can still commit to other schools after that date, but will no longer be allowed to enter the portal.

Alabama and Ole Miss do not play in 2026, but if Renaud stays at Ole Miss for two seasons, the Crimson Tide and Rebels will meet in Oxford in 2027. Former Alabama tight end Caleb Odom also plays for Ole Miss.

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI: