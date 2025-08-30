Former Alabama Great, 1961 National Champion Lee Roy Jordan Passes Away at 84
Legendary former Alabama center and linebacker, 1961 national champion and Dallas Cowboys great Lee Roy Jordan passed away on Saturday. The 1962 All-American was 84 years old. Jordan was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1989.
The Cowboys announced Jordan's passing in a statement issued via social media Saturday afternoon.
"With fearless instincts, leadership and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys' spirit," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement published by the team. "Off the field, his commitment to his community was the centerpiece of his life after retiring in 1976. His legacy lives on as a model of dedication, integrity and toughness."
Jordan was a first-round pick by Dallas in 1963, going sixth overall and spending 14 seasons with the Cowboys. He is also enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and was the first player inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor by Jones.
“I can’t ever recall him missing a practice," former Crimson Tide head coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant wrote in his 1975 autobiography. "You have to have winners, and you have to be able to recognize them. After a while you can almost tell just by sitting across the desk from one. Lee Roy Jordan was like that."
Jordan capped his college career with a 30-tackle game in the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma for his final outing in an Alabama uniform. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1962, closing his NFL stint as a five-time Pro Bowler.
Former Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, regarded Jordan as an elite competitor who could perform at a high level despite not being a big middle linebacker.
"Because of his competitiveness, he was able to play the game and play it well. His leadership was there, and he demanded a lot out of the people around him as he did of himself," said Landry.
Of the three Super Bowls Jordan played in, the Cowboys won one, making Jordan a Super Bowl champion (in 1971). He was twice an All-Pro and held the franchise's total tackles record for 26 years. His 1,236 team-credited tackles, per the Cowboys' website, were not surpassed until Darren Woodson pulled off the feat in 2002.
"Lee Roy Jordan's impact on the game, and on those who knew him, will live on forever. Our hearts go out to Lee Roy's family, friends and loved ones," Jones said.