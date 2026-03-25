Former Teammates See Next Step Coming for Ryan Coleman-Williams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It feels like just yesterday that Ryan Coleman-Williams was 17 years old and on top of the world. Now, he’s being looked at as one of the next leaders in Alabama’s offense.

Coleman-Williams was on the field during Alabama’s Pro Day running routes for quarterback Ty Simpson, but the biggest takeaway from the day wasn’t just what he did. It was what his former teammates said about what’s next.

For wide receiver Germie Bernard, that growth has been evident since the beginning.

“Ryan’s been mature since the first day he stepped on campus," Bernard said. "He has a go-get-it mindset. He’s slowly developing it into a pro.

“It’s great to see the growth and be able to have someone to lean on, like the older guys like me. Just seeing him ask questions, being a sponge and wanting to learn and get better each week and each day. He’s very resilient. He’s always consistent with what he does, no matter how the performance is.”

Across his first two seasons, Coleman-Williams has totaled 97 receptions for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding two scores on the ground. His yardage dipped slightly in 2025 as he struggled with drops and injuries, but his role remained, finishing with 49 receptions.

With Bernard off to the NFL and Isaiah Horton transferring to Texas A&M, additional opportunities are opening up in Alabama’s receiver room. Coleman-Williams is expected to take on a larger role in the passing game next season while also emerging as a leader in the locker room.

For Simpson, that growth has been just as noticeable physically as it has been mentally.

“Did y’all see him? You can tell how big he is. He’s gained so much weight. He’s grown up. You can tell he’s a big guy in the room now,” Simpson said. “I’m so happy for him and so proud of him because I know how much football means to him. We talk all the time. He’s like a little brother. He’s going to ball out this year.

“Like I said, y’all can write it down. Ryan’s going to have a really, really good year.”

That confidence reflects where Coleman-Williams is in his career. He’s no longer just a young playmaker in the offense. He’s the one Alabama will look to next season with more responsibility and a bigger role waiting.

The talent has never been the question. Coleman-Williams showed that early in his career, both with his production and the flashes he put on tape. Now, the focus shifts to consistency.

Based on what his former teammates are saying, that next step may already be closer than it seems.

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