Freddie Roach Evaluates Alabama Defensive Line Ahead of Tennessee Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 7 Alabama's solid sack and tackles for loss numbers are each in the better half of the SEC through the Crimson Tide's six games.
A big reason for this is due to the gaps opened up and trenches being clogged by Alabama's defensive line unit, giving edge rushers, linebackers and other blitzing defenders a lane to reach the backfield.
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III has been the unit's leader in tackles for loss (4.5) and sacks (1.5) in the first half of the season, and he's also done a nice job of allowing linebackers like Jihaad Campbell and Que Robinson to go through his gaps, as they're the only players on the team with higher numbers in these stat categories.
The overall mission of the unit up front has been to do these things on a consistent basis, and Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach emphasized this on Wednesday.
"Jihaad [Campbell] and those guys can rush. That's where they play their edge guys who can go out and get pressure. We just got to get the quarterback on the ground. We're trying to affect him."
In addition to Keenan, Roach also commended defensive linemen LT Overton and Jah-Marien Latham, who despite playing the same position have recently been on the field at the same time.
"It's part of the package we got," Roach said. "We're trying to get good players on the field and several guys rotate at the same time. Those guys do a great job when they continue to work, they play the same position. So when you get them on the field to try to affect the passer, that's a plus for us."
"But those two guys are leaders for us. LT transferred in and Latham's been here for a while, but those two guys feed off each other and do a really good job."
Overton, Latham and Keenan are all upperclassmen, as next year's defensive line will likely look a bit different. Roach stressed that ultimately when senior starter Tim Smith enters the next stage of his life, "someone is going to have to step up when the time comes."
One defensive lineman that Roach believes can receive the torch is sophomore James Smith, who is a former 5-star recruit.
"James is fun to be around, but he has a unique ability," Roach said. "He can rush, he can play the run, but he's grown up like James and Edric Hill, who have all made strides. James has to continue to learn and fight. He's fought his butt off all season and he's earned extra snaps."
Roach said another potential candidate to be a future leader of this unit is redshirt freshman Jordan Renaud, who saw a good chunk of snaps for the first time this season against South Carolina, a recorded two tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and a half of a sack.
"Jordan's grown up," Roach said. "Jordan's always had the ability, just learning what's going on and being consistent, he's done that. He's gained the respect of this staff to go out there and have an opportunity to go out and play and I think you've seen that."
As the Crimson Tide defensive line continues to grow, its next matchup will be a big challenge as No. 7 Alabama will face No. 11 Tennessee on the road in Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Roach previewed the Volunteers' front five and offensive ahead of the Third Saturday in October.
"They spread guys out a lot and limit who you can have in the box," Roach said. "The offensive line is physical up front. They're big, there's three of them that's been playing for a long time, so they've been consistent. I think people look at them and say they just throw the ball all the time, but they do a really good job of running as well."
"We've been trying to get guys ready all year [for an up-tempo offense like Tennessee] and develop them. Regardless if it's tempo or old-school huddle, just being able to have a group of guys who can rotate and do the things we have to do to be successful I think helps. When you play a tempo team, you have guys who are comfortable and have played significant snaps, they can help you win ball games."
So, which defensive lineman will step up against the Volunteers?