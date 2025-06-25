'He's Like an Uncle to Me': Alabama DL Commit Speaks on Relationship with Freddie Roach
In the month of June alone, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have added six commitments to the 2026 class, bringing the total to now 11 commits. While it has taken a bit of time for the Tide to pick up stream on the recruiting trial, the summer of official visits looks to have already begun to pay dividends.
One of the most recent Crimson Tide commits, 3-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Indianapolis, stopped by The Joe Gaither Show on Wednesday to discuss his decision as well as his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff.
Finch opened up on the role of defensive line coach Freddie Roach in his recruitment, saying, "[Roach] is like an uncle to me now, especially when he tells me tips and things, even with life now. It's just tremendous."
The Indiana native also shared a bit of the knowledge given to him by the former Alabama player turned coach, saying, "Just the standard of greatness, and having your mind on straight. It's a lot, it's a lot to play down [in Tuscaloosa], but it's just one thing at a time and keeping the main thing the main thing."
The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. defender is the third defensive lineman of the class for the Crimson Tide, joining Jamarion Matthews and Kamhariyan Johnson who both committed earlier this year. With eleven commitments now in the class total, Alabama looks to be in an excellent spot moving forward to once again secure a highly ranked finish.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
4-Star TE Mack Sutter - June 26
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)