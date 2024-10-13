Everything to Know for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule
Alabama and Tennessee both suffered shocking upset losses in Week 6, and aimed for big victories against unranked opponents in Week 7.
Both schools won their home games on Saturday, but they were far from easy victories as the Crimson Tide survived South Carolina 27-25 and the Volunteers escaped Florida 23-17 in overtime.
Each team is certainly on the ropes at this stage of the season, but only one can come out of next Saturday with a statement victory, which could potentially put their season back on track. Alabama is the challenger as Tennessee will host its longtime rival in The Third Saturday in October.
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
Who: Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 82
Series: Alabama leads 60-38-8 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901.
Last meeting: Then-No. 11-ranked Alabama defeated Then-No. 16-ranked Tennessee 34-20 on Oct. 21, 2023 in what was then called Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide trailed 20-7 at halftime and then shut-out the Vols in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 14-of-21 attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jase McClellan logged 27 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell had the dagger scoop-and-score midway through the fourth quarter to create what became the final score.
Last time out, Alabama: The No. 7 Crimson Tide survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina on Saturday, with the game coming down to a dramatic final drive. Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina closed the gap when quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected with wide receiver Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. However, the Gamecocks failed to convert the critical two-point attempt. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Sellers was intercepted in the end zone by Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson.
Last time out, Tennessee: Like Alabama, the No. 8 Volunteers also went down to the wire with an unranked opponent, but took down Florida 23-17 in overtime. Tennessee was down 3-0 at halftime, but running back Dylan Sampson dialed in and finished the game with 27 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, with the final score of his coming in overtime to win.
Week 8 College Football Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m. ESPNU
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. | FOX
Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Catholic at Lycoming, Noon | FloSports
Northwestern State at Nicholls, Noon | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon | ESPN+
Lehigh at Yale, Noon | ESPN+
Wilkes University at Keystone, Noon | FloSports
Norwich at Merchant Marine, Noon | FloSports
MIT at Springfield, Noon | FloSports
No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, Noon | ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, Noon | ACCN
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, Noon | FOX
Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, Noon | ESPN
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon | BTN
UCLA at Rutgers, Noon | FS1
Wake Forest at UConn, Noon | CBSSN
Arizona State at Cincinnati, Noon | ESPN+
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, Noon | ESPNU
East Carolina at No. 23 Army, Noon | ESPN2
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 | SECN
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Hampton at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Bryant at Monmouth, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Dartmouth, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UVA Wise at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Emory & Henry College at Anderson (SC), 1 p.m. | FloSports
Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Roosevelt at North Michigan, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Juniata at Susquehanna, 1 p.m. | FloSports
West Florida at Chowan, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Miles at Clark Atlanta, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Assumption at St. Anselm, 1 p.m. | FloSports
New Haven at Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m. | FloSports
American International at Bentley, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Salve Regina at Coast Guard, 1:30 p.m. | FloSports
Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Fort Valley State at South Carolina State, ESPN+
Erskine at North Greenville, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Wayne State (MI) at Davenport, 2 p.m. | FloSports
West Texas A&M at Eastern New Mexico, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Lenoir-Rhyne at Barton College, 2 p.m. | FloSports
WPI at SUNY Maritime, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Grand Valley State at Saginaw Valley State, 3 p.m. | FloSports
Mississippi College at Valdosta State, 3 p.m. | FloSports
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Elon at UAlbany, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Florida A&M at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Tennessee State at Howard, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m. | The CW Network
Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Portland State, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
La Verne at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 4 p.m. | FloSports
Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m. | FS1
Colorado at Arizona, FOX | FOX
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m. | TBD
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Utah State, 5 p.m. | TruTV/Max
West Alabama at Delta State, 5 p.m. | FloSports
South Dakota at Youngstown State, 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Southern, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. | ESPN
Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin, 7 p.m. | FloSports
Benedict College at Allen, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. | TBD
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. | TBD
Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m. | SECN
No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. | ACCN
South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Angelo State at Midwestern State, 8 p.m. | FloSports
Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8 p.m. | FloSports
Colorado State at Air Force, 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Weber State at Sacramento State, 9 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m. | The CW Network
TCU at No. 16 Utah, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN