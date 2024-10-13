Bama Central

Everything to Know for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule

Series history, television and radio information for the Crimson Tide's road matchup against the Volunteers.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 20, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet in a game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
Alabama and Tennessee both suffered shocking upset losses in Week 6, and aimed for big victories against unranked opponents in Week 7.

Both schools won their home games on Saturday, but they were far from easy victories as the Crimson Tide survived South Carolina 27-25 and the Volunteers escaped Florida 23-17 in overtime.

Each team is certainly on the ropes at this stage of the season, but only one can come out of next Saturday with a statement victory, which could potentially put their season back on track. Alabama is the challenger as Tennessee will host its longtime rival in The Third Saturday in October.

How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

Who: Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.

SiriusXM: 82

Series: Alabama leads 60-38-8 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901.

Last meeting: Then-No. 11-ranked Alabama defeated Then-No. 16-ranked Tennessee 34-20 on Oct. 21, 2023 in what was then called Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide trailed 20-7 at halftime and then shut-out the Vols in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 14-of-21 attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jase McClellan logged 27 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell had the dagger scoop-and-score midway through the fourth quarter to create what became the final score.

Last time out, Alabama: The No. 7 Crimson Tide survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina on Saturday, with the game coming down to a dramatic final drive. Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina closed the gap when quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected with wide receiver Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. However, the Gamecocks failed to convert the critical two-point attempt. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Sellers was intercepted in the end zone by Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson.

Last time out, Tennessee: Like Alabama, the No. 8 Volunteers also went down to the wire with an unranked opponent, but took down Florida 23-17 in overtime. Tennessee was down 3-0 at halftime, but running back Dylan Sampson dialed in and finished the game with 27 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, with the final score of his coming in overtime to win.

Week 8 College Football Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m. ESPNU

No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. | FOX

Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Catholic at Lycoming, Noon | FloSports

Northwestern State at Nicholls, Noon | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon | ESPN+

Lehigh at Yale, Noon | ESPN+

Wilkes University at Keystone, Noon | FloSports

Norwich at Merchant Marine, Noon | FloSports

MIT at Springfield, Noon | FloSports

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, Noon | ABC/ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, Noon | ACCN

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, Noon | FOX 

Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, Noon | ESPN

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon | BTN

UCLA at Rutgers, Noon | FS1

Wake Forest at UConn, Noon | CBSSN

Arizona State at Cincinnati, Noon | ESPN+

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, Noon | ESPNU

East Carolina at No. 23 Army, Noon | ESPN2

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 | SECN

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Hampton at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Bryant at Monmouth, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Dartmouth, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UVA Wise at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Emory & Henry College at Anderson (SC), 1 p.m. | FloSports

Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Roosevelt at North Michigan, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Juniata at Susquehanna, 1 p.m. | FloSports

West Florida at Chowan, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Miles at Clark Atlanta, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Assumption at St. Anselm, 1 p.m. | FloSports

New Haven at Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m. | FloSports

American International at Bentley, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Salve Regina at Coast Guard, 1:30 p.m. | FloSports

Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Fort Valley State at South Carolina State, ESPN+

Erskine at North Greenville, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Wayne State (MI) at Davenport, 2 p.m. | FloSports

West Texas A&M at Eastern New Mexico, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Lenoir-Rhyne at Barton College, 2 p.m. | FloSports

WPI at SUNY Maritime, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Grand Valley State at Saginaw Valley State, 3 p.m. | FloSports

Mississippi College at Valdosta State, 3 p.m. | FloSports

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Elon at UAlbany, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Florida A&M at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Tennessee State at Howard, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m. | The CW Network 

Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Portland State, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

La Verne at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 4 p.m. | FloSports

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m. | FS1

Colorado at Arizona, FOX | FOX

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m. | TBD 

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. | SECN

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Utah State, 5 p.m. | TruTV/Max 

West Alabama at Delta State, 5 p.m. | FloSports

South Dakota at Youngstown State, 6 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Southern, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin, 7 p.m. | FloSports

Benedict College at Allen, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. | TBD 

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. | TBD 

Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m. | SECN 

No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. | ACCN

South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Angelo State at Midwestern State, 8 p.m. | FloSports

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8 p.m. | FloSports

Colorado State at Air Force, 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Weber State at Sacramento State, 9 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m. | The CW Network

TCU at No. 16 Utah, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

