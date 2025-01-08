Germie Bernard Makes Decision on Football Future
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard will play another year with the Crimson Tide despite being eligible for the NFL Draft, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Alabama receiver Germie Bernard, who led the team in catches in 2024, will return to the Crimson Tide in 2025, he told ESPN," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Bernard is a Washington transfer who came over with Kalen DeBoer. He finished the year with 50 catches, 794 yards and two touchdowns."
Bernard, who will now play in his senior season in 2025, made it official with a post on Instagram.
Bernard was one of the numerous players and coaches this offseason to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. He quickly fit in and thrived with the Crimson Tide this season.
In addition to Bernard, Alabama freshman Ryan Williams will also be returning to Alabama next season for his sophomore year and the two of them will be joined by Miami transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton. Numerous receivers from this season's team are returning and multiple incoming freshmen pass-catchers are moving in to Tuscaloosa as this is being written. Additionally, Crimson Tide freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe could be making a full-time move to receiver next season.
While Bernard shined as a receiver, perhaps the best individual play from him this season that truly showed his character came as a blocker against Mercer.
Up 7-0 and in the red zone, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with the aforementioned Ryan Williams underneath who trotted his way into the end zone untouched. That said, although his footwork and shiftiness are a sight to behold, there was a decent chance he would've been taken down before even crossing the line of scrimmage.
Bernard assured his teammate would sprint ahead of him, as he blocked one Mercer defensive back to the ground within a couple of seconds of the play starting. But then, with that same defender desperately trying to get back up and head towards Williams, Bernard not only kept him down, but also lowered his shoulder on safety Myles Redding who went flying after also tripping over his fallen teammate.
"It's an outside play where we kind of stretch it wide," Bernard described after the game. "I to go block the corner, he dipped inside, so he was really out of the play. Then there was another guy on the other side, so I knew I already had the first guy blocked and I was like 'shoot I might as well get another one' so I went and blocked him too."
Williams called Bernard a "full-on animal" and a "jack-of-all-trades" after the Mercer game.