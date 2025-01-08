Bama Central

Elijah Pritchett Transferring to Big Ten Program

The former Alabama right tackle is headed to Nebraska.

The Crimson Tide players and coaches continue working toward the season opener in practice Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57), Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery (55) and Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata (69) move to block.
Former Alabama right tackle Elijah Pritchett is transferring to Nebraska, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Pritchett just concluded his redshirt sophomore season where he made 11 starts at right and left tackle in 2024. He rotated into all 14 games as redshirt freshman at right and left tackle but has always been in competition for playing time throughout his time in Tuscaloosa.

Pritchett was the 22nd Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebackers Jeremiah Alexander and Sterling Dixon, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand, safety King Mack and tight end Ty Lockwood.

