'Full-On Animal' Germie Bernard Illustrates Thunderous Block Against Mercer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award just a few days ago, but this honor, which is given to the best front five in the country, had a sixth Crimson Tide player who laid the boom for a big-time block against Mercer that sent shockwaves around Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Up 7-0 and in the red zone, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Ryan Williams underneath who trotted his way into the end zone untouched. That said, although his footwork and shiftiness are a sight to behold, there was a decent chance he would've been taken down before even crossing the line of scrimmage.
Fellow Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard assured his teammate would sprint ahead of him, as he blocked one Mercer defensive back to the ground within a couple of seconds of the play starting. But then, with that same defender desperately trying to get back up and head towards Williams, Bernard not only kept him down, but also lowered his shoulder on safety Myles Redding who went flying after also tripping over his fallen teammate.
"It's an outside play where we kind of stretch it wide," Bernard described after the game. "I to go block the corner, he dipped inside, so he was really out of the play. Then there was another guy on the other side, so I knew I already had the first guy blocked and I was like 'shoot I might as well get another one' so I went and blocked him too."
While the block is being more talked about than the touchdown itself, Bernard firmly believes that protecting his teammates from opposing defenders is an expectation for the entire receivers room.
"That's what we do, man," Bernard said. "We block for our guys and after we do so we celebrate with them. The receiver position is very unselfish and I love to see my guys get in the end zone and score. If I can have a factor in that, I'm going to do my job."
Due to Williams' electric speed on the play, the 17-year-old freshman was somewhat aware of Bernard's assist, but he fully noticed the magnitude of the moment when the replay was shown around the stadium.
"We were talking about it as soon as I got to the sideline," Williams said after the game. "I was like 'YOU A DOG! YOU A DOG! I APPRECIATE YOU!' and he was just smiling and cheesing. He's a straight-up dog, a full-on animal, you can't ask for a better teammate."
Williams explained that Bernard's toughness and blocking ability is something that he aims to continue to improve on, as his Crimson Tide career is just beginning.
"He's a jack-of-all-trades," Williams said. "He could do it all. He and [wide receiver Kendrick Law] bring the physicality to the room, I'm working on this too but they're pouring it into me so I can get more physical in my game...Perimeter blocking is something we favor heavily in the receiving room because if you don't block for your teammates, you're not getting the ball. We take pride in it."
The blocking and pass-catching efforts have brought the receiving room closer with each passing game and victory. Williams called it "a brotherhood."
"The young guys, we call each other 'sharks,'" Williams said. "We've got some basketball players too. The tight ends, I think they call themselves 'The Sharks' too, but it's all love. As far as the receivers room, we really just play as one band and one sound."
The receiving room aims to continue its "explosive" growth next week as No. 10 Alabama hits the road to face Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.