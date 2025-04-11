Germie Bernard Has 'No Doubt' That Alabama's Receiving Core Could be Best in Nation
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Former Alabama wide receivers have dominated during their respective times with the Crimson Tide and at the next level as well.
Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard are the only returning pass-catchers who logged more than five receptions last season, but the latter has massive expectations about Alabama's receiving core this season.
"No doubt," Bernard said on Thursday when asked if Alabama could have the best receiving core in the nation. "Most definitely. We've got all of the attributes in the room. Everybody can do everything."
"We've got a lot of speed. A lot of strength. We've got guys that can block and could make contested catches. We've got guys that are tough. We've got guys that can get open...We're explosive. Very explosive."
Alabama's receivers room looks a lot different than last year as numerous pass-catchers transferred out and few came in. The Tide also had multiple wide receivers commit to its 2025 recruiting class who are aiming to make an immediate impact.
"There's really too many to name, I can't lie," Bernard said. "We've got some ballers, man, we really do. I'll tell [the fans watching on A-Day] this: look at the freshman roster that came in and pay attention to all of them.
"It's definitely been fun. Just being able to see some of the young guys go out there and fly around and make plays. Being able to help them out while I'm out there as well and give them some advice with whatever they need. They really ask questions––that's what I really like about them. They ask what they can get better at and have a growth mindset. They want to learn and get better."
Freshmen Lotzeir Brooks and Derek Meadows plus Alabama returners Rico Scott and Jalen Hale were the first players Bernard thought of in his head when discussing the younger receivers, but incoming Miami redshirt junior transfer Isaiah Horton has been turning heads since his arrival to Tuscaloosa.
"Obviously we see the length that he brings," Bernard said. "He has great natural hands, he has great speed, he can stretch the field, he can make contested catches. It's going to be good for the offense. We have another weapon that can go out there and ball. Plus he has experience with the game so he has a lot of IQ and a good feel for the game."
Talent is only a portion of the job as being a cohesive unit and being on the same page is another major factor to a position group's success. Bernard explained how this is being handled and it's been this way since the former Washington Huskies receiver transferred to the Tide before last season.
"Our main focus as a receiving core is being as diligent as we can," Bernard said. "Our offense is very detailed and [wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard], he really harps on that––and blocking as well. If you block, the coaching staff is going to want to get you the ball. Just being selfless.
"We had a great receiving room last year. We had a lot of guys that can stretch the field, a lot of guys that can make contested catches, a lot of guys that can block and I feel like we have the same within this group. Coach Shep, he coaches everybody not completely the same, but he has a standard for each and every one of us and we have a group standard that we withhold."
Alabama fans will get to see Bernard, Shephard and the Crimson Tide wide receivers in action on Saturday's annual A-Day spring event at noon CT.