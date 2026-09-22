'He Cares So Much About Us': The Huge Impact of Alabama OL Coach Adrian Klemm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's no need to sugarcoat it: Alabama's offensive line was its biggest downfall during the 2025 season.

The Crimson Tide's run game was among the worst in all of the FBS, and blocking was a major reason for that. It resulted in offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic being fired and USC defensive analyst Adrian Klemm filling the role.

Alabama's offensive line looks much different this year, as Michael Carroll is the only returning starter. In the offseason, Carroll shared the differences in the room with Klemm in charge and it's led to some big improvements through three games, especially in the run game.

"I feel like it's improving," Alabama offensive guard Will Sanders said on Tuesday. "I feel like we have a high ceiling. We've just got to keep getting better every day — practices, games — and if we keep that mentality of striving to get better, I feel like the sky is the limit."

The Crimson Tide is currently averaging 209.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the FBS. For reference, UA was 129th of 136 teams with 92.6 yards per contest.

Sanders said that playing across the line of scrimmage and becoming more aggressive as a unit have led to the growth in the run game. He also emphasized that communication has played a major role as well.

"One, that's a blessing, and two, that's a big thanks to coach Klemm. Coach Klemm and our OC, they have a lot of faith in us to keep getting better. At the end of the day, you feel so confident, you feel so good about the run game when you have your coaches having your back and sticking with it every play."

Sanders is one of the few players on the roster who have played for both Kapilovic and Klemm. And while there are already major in-game differences, his demeanor throughout the week is a similar narrative.

"Since I've been here, having one coach (Kapilovic) and now him, he definitely is chill and really calm during practice. He's such a teacher, making sure we know what we're doing. It's hard not to get frustrated sometimes, but you wouldn't know that he's frustrated. You just know that he cares so much about us.

"He wants us to get it so badly, not for him but for us, because he wants to see us succeed. He wants to see us play fast and hard on the field. At the end of the day, it's crazy, coming off the field, you might've messed up, he just wants to see you smile. He knows it's a game, and he knows that we care. So he's happy we care, we're happy he cares and he just wants to see us play."

Sanders continued to applaud Klemm's impact, which he described as "huge." Klemm's been around this game for a long time, as in addition to USC and Alabama, he's worked for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oregon and UCLA. As Sanders put it, "he's such a teacher before he's a coach a lot of the time," and it shows up on and off the field.

"In the film room, he'll break it down, he preaches technique so much and I feel like the guys are really starting to understand it because of how he's finding new ways to teach it to us, finding new drills, making sure everybody understands it. And if somebody doesn't get it, he'll find a way to help them get it."

While Sanders discussed all of the improvements made in the run game, he also acknowledged that it's "not even close" to perfection. No. 10 Alabama aims to continue building on it at home on Saturday night against South Carolina.

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