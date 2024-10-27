Bama Central

Homecoming Instant Analysis: Alabama 34, Missouri 0

The Crimson Tide pitched its second straight shut out of the year to get back into the win column.

Joe Gaither

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defenders celebrate after a goal line stand against the Missouri Tigers on fourth down to preserve a shut out during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defenders celebrate after a goal line stand against the Missouri Tigers on fourth down to preserve a shut out during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 15 Alabama football program secured its second shutout of the season on Saturday as the Crimson Tide defeated No. 21 Missouri 34-0 to get back into the win column.

Alabama utilized Justice Haynes and Jam Miller effectively against the Tigers taking pressure off Jalen Milroe to do everything for the Crimson Tide offense. Miller and Haynes combined for 19 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide defense forced three turnovers and held the Tigers to just 3-of-13 on third down coming up with a huge fourth down stop on the goal line to preserve the shutout late in the game.

The game wasn't without its troubles though, as Alabama lost wide receiver Cole Adams to injury, incurred seven penalties for 85 yards and allowed Missouri to get home for two sacks.

The Crimson Tide now enjoys a BYE week before the home stretch of the season. Alabama will look to rest and recover as numerous players are dealing with nagging injuries.

