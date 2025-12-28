How Alabama's Defense is Approaching Indiana's Heisman Trophy Winner

Being in the SEC, Alabama has faced a lot of highly touted players and future first-round NFL Draft picks this season.

But Indiana, the Crimson Tide's next opponent in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, has a player who has had perhaps the best season in all of college football. Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the 2025 Heisman Trophy recipient after leading Indiana to a Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State, and also earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff.

Naturally, 9-seed Alabama is the underdog in this CFP quarterfinal matchup in Pasadena, Calif. So with its back against the wall, how will the Crimson Tide defense approach Mendoza on New Year's Day?

"I mean, I want to stop quarterbacks whether they've won the Heisman Trophy or not," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Sunday. "But certainly if they've won the Heisman, it's a tremendous challenge for us. He's operating at a really high level. He's executing at a really high level.

"And so when you watch the tape, and the challenge really, the rally cry for our guys is you're going to have to operate at a really consistent level, and you're going to have to take away those windows that he's wanting to get the ball to.

"It's not just the coverage, we have to be able to rush. We've got to be able to affect the quarterback some, and then ultimately, we've got to be able to finish on the ball against a receiving core that, in my mind, has competed for the football at the top of routes all season long. And they tend to step up in big moments.

Wommack expressed that "this will be a big moment for us," and being "battle tested" against other high-powered quarterbacks and offenses this season will help when facing Mendoza.

Of course, Wommack will not be the one trying to limit the Hoosiers quarterback. Here's what three Alabama defensive players had to say about Mendoza.

Nose Tackle Tim Keenan III

"He's a man, just like me of course, but he's a great Heisman winner. He's put himself in a position to achieve that accolade. We're going to make sure that we do what we need to do. Play our game and go in. They're a very efficient offense, so we've just got to make sure that we do what we need to do."

WOLF Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre

"I mean, we've just been working on the plays that we've put in. Doing our 1-11 on the edge and staying home. ... We're fired up every week to do our job, most definitely, as a defense. We're just trying to be as disciplined as possible to stop him, stop the run, stop the pass and shut him out."

Cornerback Zabien Brown

"Heisman winner, definitely the best quarterback we've faced all year. He could put the ball anywhere on the field and he just puts stress on us. As you play in the game, getting pressure on him, playing complementary with our front and the backend and just trust what you see in the film room."

Read More: