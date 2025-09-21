How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama Football at No. 5 Georgia
The No. 17 Alabama football team faces No. 5 Georgia on the road Saturday in its first SEC game of the season. These two programs are plenty familiar with one another, facing off as recently as last September, but it's Alabama's first trip between the hedges in a decade.
The Crimson Tide won 38-10 the last time it played in Athens, in October of 2015. Then-unbeaten Georgia found itself thoroughly dominated by an Alabama team likely playing for its title hopes following an early-season home loss against Ole Miss.
Alabama hopes to have veterans Jam Miller and Tim Keenan III back for this game. Neither has played yet this season after sustaining injuries in fall camp: Miller collarbone, Keenan ankle. In a huge night game and Kalen DeBoer's first time coaching inside Sanford Stadium, the Crimson Tide needs all hands on deck. Georgia and Alabama were on a bye after their respective wins Sept. 13.
Who: Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
What: Alabama's 2025 SEC opener
When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: ABC
Last meeting: Alabama beat Georgia, 41-34, thanks to a 75-yard touchdown connection between Jalen Milroe and then-freshman Ryan Williams late in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide led 28-0 in the second quarter before Georgia took the lead in the final frame. Williams had six total catches for 177 yards and one of the most memorable touchdowns in recent Bryant-Denny Stadium history in his first SEC game.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Wisconsin 38-14 at home, handing the Badgers their first loss of the 2025 season. Quarterback Ty Simpson passed for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Williams had five receptions for 165 yards and a pair of scores in his return from a concussion.
Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs took to Neyland Stadium against Tennessee and seemed as though they were going to lose a closely contested game at the end of regulation. Instead, the Volunteers missed a field goal to send the game to overtime, where Georgia won 44-41.
Full College Football Week 5 TV Schedule
All times listed are Eastern; networks and schedules are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 25
7:30 p.m. | Army at East Carolina | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 26
7 p.m. | No. 8 Florida State at Virginia | ESPN
9 p.m. | No. 24 TCU at Arizona St. | FOX
10:30 p.m. | Houston at Oregon St. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 27
12 p.m. | No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | ESPN
12 p.m. |No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas | ABC
12:00 p.m. | Rutgers at Minnesota | BTN
12:00 p.m. | Duke at Syracuse | ACCN
12:00 p.m. | Louisville at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
12:00 p.m. | Cincinnati at Kansas | TNT
12:00 p.m. | UCF at Kansas State | FS1
12:00 p.m. | South Alabama at North Texas | ESPNU
12:00 p.m. | Bowling Green at Ohio | CBSSN
12:00 p.m. | Stetson at Dayton | YouTube
12:00 p.m. | New Haven at Duquesne |
12:00 p.m. | Delaware State at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Cornell at Yale | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Norfolk State at Wagner |
12:00 p.m. | Dartmouth at Central Connecticut State |
12:00 p.m. | Penn at Lehigh | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Georgetown at Columbia | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
1:00 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | Marist at Butler |
1:00 p.m. | LIU at Stonehill |
1:00 p.m. | Holy Cross at Fordham | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | UAlbany at New Hampshire |
1:00 p.m. | Towson at Bryant |
1:00 p.m. | Morehead State at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | Miles at Morgan State |
2:00 p.m. | Utah Tech at Austin Peay | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | South Dakota at North Dakota State | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | Hampton at Elon |
2:00 p.m. | Howard at Richmond | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | St. Thomas (MN) at San Diego | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Arkansas State at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman |
3:00 p.m. | Alabama State at Florida A&M |
3:00 p.m. | Idaho State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Mercyhurst at South Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Washington | CBS / Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Utah at West Virginia | FOX
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 Indiana at Iowa | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | UCLA at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | California at Boston College | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Baylor at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | UConn at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Rice at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Campbell |
3:30 p.m. | Princeton at Lafayette | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Furman at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Merrimack at Stony Brook |
3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Villanova |
3:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Maine |
3:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Miami (OH) |
4:00 p.m. | New Mexico State at New Mexico |
4:00 p.m. | Tulane at Tulsa | ESPNU
4:00 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois | ESPN+
4:00 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Montana State | ESPN+
4:10 p.m. | Hawaii at Air Force | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Portland State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. | Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State |
5:30 p.m. | Mercer at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Liberty at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | South Carolina State at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Brown at Harvard | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky |
6:00 p.m. | The Citadel at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State | ESPN
7:00 p.m. | Virginia Tech at NC State | The CW
7:00 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Missouri State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Memphis at Florida Atlantic | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. | UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Abilene Christian at UIW | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Texas A&M–Commerce | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Lamar | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Grambling |
7:00 p.m. | Alcorn State at Arkansas–Pine Bluff |
7:00 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State | NBC / Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Massachusetts at No. 20 Missouri | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Washington State at Colorado State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Stanford | ACCN
7:45 p.m. | Kentucky at South Carolina | SEC Network
8:00 p.m. | McNeese at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:00 p.m. | Cal Poly at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:00 p.m. | Weber State at UC Davis | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | No. 25 BYU at Colorado | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | Idaho at Montana | ESPN+