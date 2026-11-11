Did Alabama Move in the College Football Playoff Rankings After Beating LSU?
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The second College Football Playoff poll of the 2026 season has been released. The committee's top 25 teams will be announced on ESPN every Tuesday night up until the release of the 12-team field on Dec. 6.
The rankings are the best look we will get into the committee's evaluation of the playoff contenders. They are always a major source of controversy, and last week, Alabama was at the center of it with its No. 5 ranking. Kalen DeBoer's team lived up to it on Saturday with a 31-13 road win over LSU that gives the Crimson Tide an inside track at making the playoff.
Alabama is once again the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation. The Crimson Tide jumped up two spots to No. 3, jumping Miami, which lost to Notre Dame, and Indiana, which was on a bye. Only Georgia and Utah are ranked higher.
Alabama has three ranked wins: No. 11 Kentucky, No. 17 South Carolina, and No. 21 LSU. The Crimson Tide's victory over 4-5 Mississippi is still viewed as a quality win due to the Bulldogs' losses coming after the loss of Kamario Taylor. Alabama no longer has any top-ten wins, and it has lost to both top-ten teams it has played: No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee.
College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Georgia (8-1)
2. Utah (9-0)
3. Alabama (7-2)
4. UCLA (9-0)
5. Notre Dame (8-1)
6. Texas (7-2)
7. Miami (8-1)
8. Tennessee (7-2)
9. Indiana (8-1)
10. BYU (7-2)
11. Kentucky (7-2)
12. Texas Tech (8-1)
13. Wake Forest (8-1)
14. Houston (7-2)
15. Iowa (7-2)
16. Oregon (6-3)
17. South Carolina (6-3)
18. USC (7-2)
19. Ole Miss (6-3)
20. Ohio State (6-3)
21. LSU (6-3)
22. Missouri (6-3)
23. Arizona (7-2)
24. Boise State (8-1)
25. Oklahoma State (6-3)
CFP selection committee members
- Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)
- Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director
- Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach
- Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director
- Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director
- Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets
- Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach
- Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director
- Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman
- Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach
- Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach
- Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end
- Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director
Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
- Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN
- Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN
*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.