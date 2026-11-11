Did Alabama Move in the College Football Playoff Rankings After Beating LSU?

The second College Football Playoff poll of the 2026 season has been released. The committee's top 25 teams will be announced on ESPN every Tuesday night up until the release of the 12-team field on Dec. 6.

The rankings are the best look we will get into the committee's evaluation of the playoff contenders. They are always a major source of controversy, and last week, Alabama was at the center of it with its No. 5 ranking. Kalen DeBoer's team lived up to it on Saturday with a 31-13 road win over LSU that gives the Crimson Tide an inside track at making the playoff.

Alabama is once again the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation. The Crimson Tide jumped up two spots to No. 3, jumping Miami, which lost to Notre Dame, and Indiana, which was on a bye. Only Georgia and Utah are ranked higher.

Alabama has three ranked wins: No. 11 Kentucky, No. 17 South Carolina, and No. 21 LSU. The Crimson Tide's victory over 4-5 Mississippi is still viewed as a quality win due to the Bulldogs' losses coming after the loss of Kamario Taylor. Alabama no longer has any top-ten wins, and it has lost to both top-ten teams it has played: No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia (8-1)

2. Utah (9-0)

3. Alabama (7-2)

4. UCLA (9-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Texas (7-2)

7. Miami (8-1)

8. Tennessee (7-2)

9. Indiana (8-1)

10. BYU (7-2)

11. Kentucky (7-2)

12. Texas Tech (8-1)

13. Wake Forest (8-1)

14. Houston (7-2)

15. Iowa (7-2)

16. Oregon (6-3)

17. South Carolina (6-3)

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

18. USC (7-2)

19. Ole Miss (6-3)

20. Ohio State (6-3)

21. LSU (6-3)

22. Missouri (6-3)

23. Arizona (7-2)

24. Boise State (8-1)

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

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